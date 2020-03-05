Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 1:35pm EST

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

A migrant shows tear gas canisters to media members as they wait in the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, March 5. Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, government sources said on Thursday, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A migrant shows tear gas canisters to media members as they wait in the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, March 5. Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant shows tear gas canisters to media members as they wait in the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, March 5. Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, government sources said on Thursday, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 25
A migrant sits next to his makeshift shelter near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A migrant sits next to his makeshift shelter near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant sits next to his makeshift shelter near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
2 / 25
Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 25
Migrants wait at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants wait at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Migrants wait at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
4 / 25
Migrants sit in a Turkish Military observation post at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants sit in a Turkish Military observation post at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants sit in a Turkish Military observation post at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 25
A migrant throws a stone to break branches from a tree to use as firewood by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant throws a stone to break branches from a tree to use as firewood by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant throws a stone to break branches from a tree to use as firewood by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 25
Migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
7 / 25
A migrant carries his child, with a makeshift shelter in the background, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A migrant carries his child, with a makeshift shelter in the background, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant carries his child, with a makeshift shelter in the background, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 25
Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 25
A migrant sleeps on the ground as migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A migrant sleeps on the ground as migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant sleeps on the ground as migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 25
Migrants carry an injured man near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Migrants carry an injured man near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Migrants carry an injured man near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
11 / 25
A migrant boy plays with a balloon next to his tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant boy plays with a balloon next to his tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant boy plays with a balloon next to his tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 25
Migrants reach for food aid distributed by volunteers near the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants reach for food aid distributed by volunteers near the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants reach for food aid distributed by volunteers near the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 25
A migrant rests with a child in his arms next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant rests with a child in his arms next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A migrant rests with a child in his arms next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 25
Migrants stand next to their makeshift shelters at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants stand next to their makeshift shelters at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants stand next to their makeshift shelters at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 25
A group of migrants walks next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A group of migrants walks next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A group of migrants walks next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 25
A migrant family from Syria takes a rest in their improvised tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family from Syria takes a rest in their improvised tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A migrant family from Syria takes a rest in their improvised tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 25
A migrant child is passed from a truck near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A migrant child is passed from a truck near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A migrant child is passed from a truck near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
18 / 25
A migrant warms himself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant warms himself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A migrant warms himself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 25
A Syrian migrant woman from Idlib holds her baby as she waits to cross the Meric (Maritsa) river to reach Greece, in Doyran Village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian migrant woman from Idlib holds her baby as she waits to cross the Meric (Maritsa) river to reach Greece, in Doyran Village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A Syrian migrant woman from Idlib holds her baby as she waits to cross the Meric (Maritsa) river to reach Greece, in Doyran Village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 25
A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
21 / 25
Greek riot police is seen behind a border fence pictured from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya

Greek riot police is seen behind a border fence pictured from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Greek riot police is seen behind a border fence pictured from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Close
22 / 25
Migrants are seen in a makeshift shelter at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants are seen in a makeshift shelter at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Migrants are seen in a makeshift shelter at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
23 / 25
A child is pictured as migrants rest next to the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A child is pictured as migrants rest next to the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A child is pictured as migrants rest next to the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
24 / 25
An aerial photo taken from the helicopter of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu shows migrants waiting in line to receive food at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. Turkish Interior Ministry/via REUTERS

An aerial photo taken from the helicopter of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu shows migrants waiting in line to receive food at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. Turkish Interior...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
An aerial photo taken from the helicopter of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu shows migrants waiting in line to receive food at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. Turkish Interior Ministry/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Next Slideshows

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House, ends her campaign, according to a source close to her...

11:50am EST
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 100 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

11:25am EST
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

10:05am EST
Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as...

Mar 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House, ends her campaign, according to a source close to her campaign.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 100 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll surpassed 100 and number of cases jumped over 3,000.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

In recent weeks, the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl and the skinning and disemboweling of a 25-year-old woman have fueled anger among women about what many view as authorities' inadequate response to the brutality.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast