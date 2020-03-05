Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
A migrant shows tear gas canisters to media members as they wait in the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, March 5. Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a...more
A migrant sits next to his makeshift shelter near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Migrants wait at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Migrants sit in a Turkish Military observation post at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A migrant throws a stone to break branches from a tree to use as firewood by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant carries his child, with a makeshift shelter in the background, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Migrants stand in line to receive food aid at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A migrant sleeps on the ground as migrants wait on the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Migrants carry an injured man near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant boy plays with a balloon next to his tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants reach for food aid distributed by volunteers near the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant rests with a child in his arms next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants stand next to their makeshift shelters at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A group of migrants walks next to the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 4. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family from Syria takes a rest in their improvised tent by the Tunca river in Edirne, Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant child is passed from a truck near the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A migrant warms himself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian migrant woman from Idlib holds her baby as she waits to cross the Meric (Maritsa) river to reach Greece, in Doyran Village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A migrant girl warms herself by the fire near the banks of Evros river, natural border between Turkey and Greece, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greek riot police is seen behind a border fence pictured from Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Migrants are seen in a makeshift shelter at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A child is pictured as migrants rest next to the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 3. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial photo taken from the helicopter of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu shows migrants waiting in line to receive food at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne in Turkey, March 5. Turkish Interior...more
