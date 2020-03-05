Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

A migrant shows tear gas canisters to media members as they wait in the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, March 5. Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a...more

A migrant shows tear gas canisters to media members as they wait in the no man's land between Turkey and Greece, March 5. Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, government sources said on Thursday, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

