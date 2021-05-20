Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads
A local resident looks at flames rising among houses as a wildfire burns in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the...more
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Firefighters fill their truck with water from a pool as a wildfire burns in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Volunteers and locals sit on the beach as a wildfire burns in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
A burnt car is seen as a wildfire burns in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Firefighters look at a wildfire burning next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Flames rise as a fire burns in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Firefighters carry a gas tank away from a wildfire burning in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A firefighter pauses as he tries to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week
Colombia's wave of anti-government protests entered their fourth week, as unions, student groups and others turned out at marches to demand social change amid intermittent talks between the government and strike organizers.
