Thu May 20, 2021

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

A local resident looks at flames rising among houses as a wildfire burns in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to western Attica, they said. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Flames rise as a wildfire burns next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Firefighters fill their truck with water from a pool as a wildfire burns in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Volunteers and locals sit on the beach as a wildfire burns in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A burnt car is seen as a wildfire burns in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Flames rise as a wildfire burns next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Firefighters look at a wildfire burning next to the beach of the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Flames rise as a fire burns in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Firefighters carry a gas tank away from a wildfire burning in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A firefighter pauses as he tries to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Mazi, near Corinth, Greece, May 20. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
