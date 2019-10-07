Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, disembarked from a ferry in the early morning hours and boarded buses...more
A woman holds her baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. Greece, the route into Europe for nearly a million refugees and migrants in 2015, is dealing with a new...more
Refugees and migrants carry their luggage as they arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. Altogether there are about 14,400 migrants on Lesbos island, UN refugee agency UNHCR says. The...more
Two children sit on luggage as refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Refugees and migrants carry their luggage as they arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A girl sits in a baby stroller as refugees and migrants wait to be transferred to camps on the mainland, at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A woman and her child walk next to a passenger ferry as refugees and migrants arrive at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A woman is seen through a bus window as refugees and migrants wait to be transferred on buses at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A woman holds her baby as refugees and migrants arrive on a passenger ferry from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, Greece, October 7. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Children fill bottles with water next to a pile of garbage at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2. At Moria, a filthy overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, fights...more
A boy plays inside wooden pallets at Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. More than 12,000 people - mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - live in Moria camp. A former Greek military base, it opened in 2015 as a center to...more
A migrant feeds his baby in their tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. Other migrants speak of rain, cold and illness, lack of food and safety, dirty toilets and water shortages. Moria...more
People buy fruit and vegetables from a street vendor outside Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. On September 29, an Afghan woman died in a fire that tore through one of the shipping containers used as improvised living...more
A girl carries a box full of empty water bottles at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. Altogether there are about 14,400 migrants on Lesbos island, the UNHCR said. Moria is built for 3,000. And...more
A migrant holds a placard as refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. "Anything can happen, whether it's a fight, whether it's a fire incident,...more
Refugees and migrants are blocked by riot police during a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. Several people share flimsy tents packed next to one another. Women have told...more
Refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A girl stands in front a riot police cordon as refugees and migrants take part in a demonstration against living conditions at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. On September 30, Greece's government outlined a shift in...more
A migrant from Afghanistan holds a girl, after arriving on a dinghy on the shore near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. More than 10,000 people, mostly Afghan and Syrian families, crossed the Aegean Sea...more
A migrant from Afghanistan lights a bonfire as the Moria camp is seen in the background on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman makes her way at a makeshift camp next to Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Children play at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant is seen inside his tent at a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from the Moria camp carry their belongings before boarding a bus to the port of Mytilene, where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from the Moria camp embrace before boarding a bus to the port of Mytilene, where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from the Moria camp waits to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from Afghanistan are gathered next to the beach after arriving on a dinghy on the shore near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant from Afghanistan sits on the beach after arriving on a dinghy on the shore near the village of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
