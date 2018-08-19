Edition:
Greece's bailout years

A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to mark the 2008 police killing of a 15-year-old in central Athens, December 6, 2010. During the years of the crisis, the anniversary protests were larger and more violent. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
1 / 34
Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou addresses a news conference after an informal summit of European Union heads of state and government in Brussels February 11, 2010. European Union leaders struck a deal to provide financial aid to debt-stricken Greece. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
2 / 34
A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
3 / 34
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during anti-austerity protests in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
4 / 34
A protester shouts at police guarding outside the Greek parliament in Athens June 15, 2011, as Prime Minister George Papandreou prepared to push through a new five-year campaign of tax hikes, spending cuts and selloffs of state property to continue receiving aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund and avoid default. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
5 / 34
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
6 / 34
A cleaning lady sweeps the floor at the Athens stock exchange July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
7 / 34
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
8 / 34
Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" during protests against austerity measures in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
9 / 34
A huge number of protesters stand in front of the Greek parliament during a rally against austerity economic measures and corruption in Athens' Constitution (Syntagma) square June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
10 / 34
A man covered in his own blood escapes after a group of leftist protesters attacked him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
11 / 34
Greek parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma (Constitution) square April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
12 / 34
An Orthodox priest holds a religious ceremony at the spot where a man committed suicide at central Syntagma square in Athens April 4, 2012. A Greek pensioner shot and killed himself in Athens' parliament square after crying out to bystanders that crippling debts had pushed him to take his life. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
13 / 34
Lambrousi Harikleia, an employee of the Workers Housing Organisation, cries as she threatens to jump from the office where she worked because her wages were cut and she and her husband were threatened with layoffs, in Athens February 15, 2012. Karikleia was brought down safely. REUTERS/Panagiotis Tzamaros

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
14 / 34
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
15 / 34
Signs read "for rent" on the window of the historic "Anagnostopoulos" clothes shop in a shopping arcade in central Athens December 14, 2012. The shop closed after struggling from financial problems for over a year, putting over 50 employees out of work. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
16 / 34
Members of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party hold red flares outside the town hall of Perama town, near Athens, during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. The rise of Golden Dawn - which denied critics' labels as neo-Nazi - was all the more intriguing in a country proud of its World War II resistance against Nazi Germany and where anti-German sentiment ran high over austerity measures demanded by Berlin and other lenders. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
17 / 34
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. Tsipras, elected in January 2015 on a promise to end six years of austerity, extolled a packed Syntagma square to spurn the tough terms of an aid deal offered by international creditors to keep the country afloat. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
18 / 34
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (C) is surrounded by lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
19 / 34
The Parthenon on the Athens Acropolis is seen behind a Greek and an EU flag atop the Greek ministry of finance February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
20 / 34
People eat at a soup kitchen run by the Orthodox church in Athens, Greece, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
21 / 34
Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
22 / 34
An ailing woman sits in a corridor in the "Evangelismos" ward at Athens' facility for impoverished elderly people December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
23 / 34
Greece's newly appointed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras places his hand on his heart during a ceremony at the Kessariani shooting range site where hundreds of members of the Greek Resistance were executed by Nazi occupation forces during World War II in Athens, January 26, 2015. Tsipras laid flowers at the monument following a swearing-in ceremony as Greece's first leftist Prime Minister. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
24 / 34
Pro-Euro protestors hold Greek national flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
25 / 34
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
26 / 34
A pensioner (C) is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
27 / 34
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
28 / 34
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, sleeps under a bridge in central Athens May 13, 2013. Klimaka, a nongovernmental organization, estimated there were around 20,000 homeless in Greece in 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
29 / 34
Alexandros, a 42-year-old from Serres in northern Greece, sits in the abandoned car he lives in, at the port of Piareus near Athens April 10, 2013. Alexandros owned a plant shop in Athens until 2010, when it was forced to close, he became homeless soon after. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
30 / 34
The Argyros family have breakfast at their house in the Keratsini neighborhood in Athens, Greece, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
31 / 34
Municipal public school guard Yiorgos Avramidis, 43, married with two children of three and six, from the northern Greek town of Edessa, (C) is comforted by colleagues in front of a police line guarding the Greek parliament in Athens, late July 17, 2013, as Greece's shaky coalition government scraped through a vote on a bill to sack public sector workers. The bill included deeply divisive plans for a transfer and layoff scheme for 25,000 public workers - mainly teachers and municipal police - that had triggered a week of almost daily marches, rallies and strikes in protest. Avramidis was one of the more than 2,000 public school guards that lost their jobs. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
32 / 34
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
33 / 34
A man takes part in an anti-austerity, pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens, while the anti-austerity government was locked in tough negotiations with euro zone partners in Brussels, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
34 / 34
