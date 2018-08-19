Greece's bailout years

Municipal public school guard Yiorgos Avramidis, 43, married with two children of three and six, from the northern Greek town of Edessa, (C) is comforted by colleagues in front of a police line guarding the Greek parliament in Athens, late July 17,...more

Municipal public school guard Yiorgos Avramidis, 43, married with two children of three and six, from the northern Greek town of Edessa, (C) is comforted by colleagues in front of a police line guarding the Greek parliament in Athens, late July 17, 2013, as Greece's shaky coalition government scraped through a vote on a bill to sack public sector workers. The bill included deeply divisive plans for a transfer and layoff scheme for 25,000 public workers - mainly teachers and municipal police - that had triggered a week of almost daily marches, rallies and strikes in protest. Avramidis was one of the more than 2,000 public school guards that lost their jobs. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

