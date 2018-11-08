Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Zisis Kyrou harvests saffron flowers in his field in the town of Krokos. "It was hard to find work in your field during the crisis, particularly in civil engineering, because there was no construction," said Kyrou, 34, as he harvested with...more

Zisis Kyrou harvests saffron flowers in his field in the town of Krokos. "It was hard to find work in your field during the crisis, particularly in civil engineering, because there was no construction," said Kyrou, 34, as he harvested with pollen-stained hands. In 2012, he returned to Greece from London with two university degrees. He eventually opened an engineering office in his village of Krokos, but most of his income comes from his four acres of land, which he hopes to increase. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Close