Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2020 | 9:00am EDT

Greek firefighters battle raging forest fire

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. Thick smoke billowed above treetops licked by flames as more than 236 firefighters tackled the blaze, assisted by four helicopters, eight planes municipal staff and volunteers. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Galataki, Greece, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Firefighters are seen during a wildfire near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A firefighters walks as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A man holds a hose during a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Firefighters work as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A man rests during a wildfire near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns near the village of Galataki, Greece, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
