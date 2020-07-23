Greek firefighters battle raging forest fire
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the...more
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. Thick smoke billowed above treetops licked by flames as more than 236 firefighters tackled the blaze, assisted by four helicopters, eight planes municipal staff and...more
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Galataki, Greece, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
Firefighters are seen during a wildfire near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A firefighters walks as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A man holds a hose during a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Firefighters work as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A man rests during a wildfire near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
A helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kechries, Greece, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/ Costas Baltas
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns near the village of Galataki, Greece, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou
Next Slideshows
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland
Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.
Global wave of protests against racial inequality
People around the world join a movement against racial inequality and police brutality.
Coronavirus surges across America
The three most populous U.S. states, Florida, Texas and California, top the list of 44 states where coronavirus cases are increasing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland
Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.
Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk
Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free fashion show in the Italian city of Lecce, in a dazzling celebration of local crafts and traditions that included a dance spectacle in the middle of the baroque main square.
Global wave of protests against racial inequality
People around the world join a movement against racial inequality and police brutality.
Coronavirus surges across America
The three most populous U.S. states, Florida, Texas and California, top the list of 44 states where coronavirus cases are increasing.
Torrential rains flood China
Large parts of China are reeling from some of the heaviest rainfall in decades, with red alerts declared in the provinces of Anhui and Jiangxi, which are bisected by the Yangtze River.
Tourism during a global pandemic
Visitors slowly return to travel hotspots after the coronavirus hammered tourism industries around the world.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.