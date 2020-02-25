Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers

Riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, arrive on a ferry at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. The authorities moved to send police reinforcements to the...more

Riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, arrive on a ferry at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. The authorities moved to send police reinforcements to the islands to deal with the protests, prompting more clashes as islanders tried to prevent the arrival of the ferries. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

