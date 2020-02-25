Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new closed migrant detention centre scuffle, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. Police in riot gear threw teargas and fired water cannon at Greek...more
Locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, flee tear gas fired by riot police, in the area of Karava, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. Locals on Lesbos and Chios are worried that the centers, which would...more
Riot police fire tear gas as locals try to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February...more
A local, who opposes the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, stands in front of a riot police cordon, in the area of Karava, on the island of Lesbos, Greece February 25. Clashes between protesters and police broke out and fires burned...more
Riot police fires tear gas as locals try to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece,...more
Riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, arrive on a ferry at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. The authorities moved to send police reinforcements to the...more
Locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, flee tear gas fired by riot police, in the area of Karava, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Riot police stand guard behind a fence that was brought down by locals who try to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on...more
Riot police fire tear gas as locals try to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February...more
Locals run amid tear gas smoke as they try to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece,...more
A fire burns as locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, block the road to riot police, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. REUTERS/Elias Marco
Riot police deploy on the slope of a hill as locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, block the road in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A man confronts a riot police officer during a protest by locals trying to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on the...more
A local is seen injured following scuffles with riot police during a protest against the building of a new closed migrant detention centre in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A man runs amid tear gas smoke next to municipal garbage trucks blocking the entrance of the port of Mytilene, before the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention...more
A man wears a Greek national flag during a protest by locals trying to prevent the arrival of a ferry carrying riot police reinforcements sent for monitoring the creation of a new closed migrant detention centre, at the port of Mytilene on the island...more
A fire burns as locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, block the road to riot police, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, block the road to riot police, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, flee tear gas fired by riot police, in the area of Karava, on the island of Lesbos, Greece February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A police water cannon advances as Locals, who oppose building of a new closed migrant detention centre, stage a protest in the area of Karava, on the island of Lesbos, Greece February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
