Greeks protest against Macedonia name deal
A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers react next to a fire during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A priest reacts as he holds a cracked icon depicting the Virgin Mary holding the Christ child during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A general view of a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester holds a flag depicting the Vergina Sun as he reacts during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A police officer and protestors react during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester takes part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters carry each other after clashes with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Police officers walk near a fire from clashes with protesters during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protester shoots a smoke grenade at police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters approach each other at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after clashes with police officers in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters take part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters hold a Greek flag as they take part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters wave Greek flags as they take part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
'Yellow vest' protests hit 10th weekend
Clashes broke out throughout France as an estimated 84,000 yellow vest demonstrators took to the streets in a 10th consecutive weekend of protests against...
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S....
Hundreds of Central American migrants enter Mexico
Mexico's vow, to guarantee the safe and orderly flow of people, is put to the test as hundreds of Central American migrants move north towards the U.S.
MORE IN PICTURES
Remembering MLK
Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. are held on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Baghdad bikers aim to unite Iraq
Roaring along Baghdad s highways, the Iraq Bikers are doing more than showing off their love of motorcycles and black leather: they want their shared enthusiasm to help heal Iraq s deep sectarian rifts.
'Yellow vest' protests hit 10th weekend
Clashes broke out throughout France as an estimated 84,000 yellow vest demonstrators took to the streets in a 10th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron s government.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Hundreds of Central American migrants enter Mexico
Mexico's vow, to guarantee the safe and orderly flow of people, is put to the test as hundreds of Central American migrants move north towards the U.S.
Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico
At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in Mexico, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the army despite its failure to clear the site before the blast.
Super blood wolf moon
The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, has a coppery red glow when it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside villages, earning the name super blood wolf moon.
Women's March 2019
Women march in U.S. cities to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations that drew millions the day after Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.