Pictures | Mon Jan 21, 2019 | 2:30pm EST

Greeks protest against Macedonia name deal

A protester approaches police officers during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers react next to a fire during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A priest reacts as he holds a cracked icon depicting the Virgin Mary holding the Christ child during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A general view of a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester holds a flag depicting the Vergina Sun as he reacts during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A police officer and protestors react during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester takes part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters carry each other after clashes with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Police officers walk near a fire from clashes with protesters during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester shoots a smoke grenade at police officers during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters approach each other at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after clashes with police officers in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters hold a Greek flag as they take part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters wave Greek flags as they take part in a demonstration in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

