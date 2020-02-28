Greta Thunberg leads UK climate rally

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie during a youth climate protest in Bristol, Britain, February 28, 2020. Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg...more

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie during a youth climate protest in Bristol, Britain, February 28, 2020. Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media for ignoring a looming climate cataclysm, saying "I will not be silenced while the world is on fire - will you?" REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

