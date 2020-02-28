Edition:
Greta Thunberg leads UK climate rally

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie during a youth climate protest in Bristol, Britain, February 28, 2020. Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media for ignoring a looming climate cataclysm, saying "I will not be silenced while the world is on fire - will you?" REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Demonstrators attend a youth climate protest with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A woman with a baby carriage attends a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
People react to the speaker on the stage during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
People hold placards during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A doll depicting Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is pictured during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A boy holds a placard during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
People watch as Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and demonstrators march during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
People hold placards during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg embraces a crying girl who joined a march during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A placard is pictured during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
People attend a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
People hold placards during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A woman walks next to a banner, ahead of a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
