Greta Thunberg leads UK climate rally
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie during a youth climate protest in Bristol, Britain, February 28, 2020. Several thousand people attended a rally in the southwestern English city of Bristol where Greta Thunberg...more
Demonstrators attend a youth climate protest with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman with a baby carriage attends a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People react to the speaker on the stage during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People hold placards during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A doll depicting Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is pictured during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A boy holds a placard during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People watch as Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and demonstrators march during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People hold placards during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg embraces a crying girl who joined a march during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A placard is pictured during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People attend a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People hold placards during a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman walks next to a banner, ahead of a youth climate protest in Bristol, February 28. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
