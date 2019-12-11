Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The Time cover featuring Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year for 2019. TIME via REUTERS
Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Greta Thunberg holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" during a protest against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, November 30, 2018. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly...more
Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Greta Thunberg takes part in a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike in lower Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Greta Thunberg testifies at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee and House Select Climate Crisis Committee joint hearing on "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington September 18, 2019....more
Greta Thunberg meets Pope Francis during the weekly audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 17, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
The audience applauds Greta Thunberg at the conclusion of her remarks at a youth panel in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with fellow activist Militza Flaco of Panama at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A combination of pictures shows European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greeting Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Greta Thunberg attends a debate with French parliament members at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Greta Thunberg attends a news conference during COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Environmental activists welcome Greta Thunberg as she arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg poses on the La Vagabonde, a 48-foot catamaran, with those offering her a ride across the Atlantic ocean, in Virginia, November 12, 2019. Courtesy of Twitter @GretaThunberg/Social Media via REUTERS
Greta Thunberg sails past the Statue of Liberty on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019....more
Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg appears at the Youth Climate Summit at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Greta Thunberg and her sister Beata Thunberg participate in the "Global Strike For Future" demonstration in central Stockholm, Sweden March 15, 2019. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/ via REUTERS
Greta Thunberg stands next to climbing equipment that hangs from an illegal tree house in the Hambach Forest that is supposed to be chopped down for a nearby open-cast brown coal mine of German utility RWE, west of Cologne, Germany, August 10, 2019....more
Greta Thunberg joins a climate strike march at the Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, Canada October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Greta Thunberg marches at a climate change rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Greta Thunberg is seen on stage as she takes part in a protest in Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
