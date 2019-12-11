Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 11, 2019 | 9:45am EST

Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
The Time cover featuring Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year for 2019. TIME via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Greta Thunberg holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" during a protest against climate change outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, November 30, 2018. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux, French activists from the Youth for Climate movement, attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Greta Thunberg takes part in a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike in lower Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Greta Thunberg testifies at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee and House Select Climate Crisis Committee joint hearing on "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Greta Thunberg meets Pope Francis during the weekly audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 17, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
The audience applauds Greta Thunberg at the conclusion of her remarks at a youth panel in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with fellow activist Militza Flaco of Panama at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
A combination of pictures shows European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greeting Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Greta Thunberg attends a debate with French parliament members at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
Greta Thunberg attends a news conference during COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Environmental activists welcome Greta Thunberg as she arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Greta Thunberg poses on the La Vagabonde, a 48-foot catamaran, with those offering her a ride across the Atlantic ocean, in Virginia, November 12, 2019. Courtesy of Twitter @GretaThunberg/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Greta Thunberg sails past the Statue of Liberty on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Greta Thunberg appears at the Youth Climate Summit at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Greta Thunberg and her sister Beata Thunberg participate in the "Global Strike For Future" demonstration in central Stockholm, Sweden March 15, 2019. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Greta Thunberg stands next to climbing equipment that hangs from an illegal tree house in the Hambach Forest that is supposed to be chopped down for a nearby open-cast brown coal mine of German utility RWE, west of Cologne, Germany, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Greta Thunberg joins a climate strike march at the Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, Canada October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Greta Thunberg marches at a climate change rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Greta Thunberg is seen on stage as she takes part in a protest in Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.

8:35am EST
Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Dec 10 2019
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to...

Dec 10 2019
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 10 2019

