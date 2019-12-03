Edition:
Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. Thunberg crossed the Atlantic from New York aboard a catamaran ahead of her appearance at a summit in Madrid to demand urgent action on global warming. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal December 3, 2019. Thunberg crossed the Atlantic from New York aboard a catamaran ahead of her appearance at a summit in Madrid to demand urgent action on global warming. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The boat, La Vagabonde, carried the Swedish campaigner, who refuses to travel by plane, across the ocean so she could attend the COP25 climate summit in Madrid. She will spend the day holding meetings with Portuguese climate activists and resting before her departure for Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The boat, La Vagabonde, carried the Swedish campaigner, who refuses to travel by plane, across the ocean so she could attend the COP25 climate summit in Madrid. She will spend the day holding meetings with Portuguese climate activists and resting before her departure for Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde. Thunberg missed last Friday's climate strike as heavy winds delayed her arrival in Lisbon but she is due to join thousands of activists marching in Madrid on Friday afternoon on the fringes of the COP25. The conference kicked off on Monday with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning that the planet had reached a "point of no return." REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde. Thunberg missed last Friday's climate strike as heavy winds delayed her arrival in Lisbon but she is due to join thousands of activists marching in Madrid on Friday afternoon on the fringes of the COP25. The conference kicked off on Monday with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning that the planet had reached a "point of no return." REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People are failing to grasp the anger of the younger generation in the face of a changing climate, Thunberg said after arriving in Lisbon. "People are underestimating the force of angry kids," she told a crowd of reporters and supporters. "They're angry and frustrated." REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

People are failing to grasp the anger of the younger generation in the face of a changing climate, Thunberg said after arriving in Lisbon. "People are underestimating the force of angry kids," she told a crowd of reporters and supporters. "They're angry and frustrated." REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Greta Thunberg waves as she arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Greta Thunberg waves as she arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
More than 150 supporters turned out to greet Thunberg as she came ashore. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

More than 150 supporters turned out to greet Thunberg as she came ashore. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg looks on upon her arrival at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Greta Thunberg looks on upon her arrival at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Greta Thunberg arrives at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greta Thunberg arrives at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The yacht La Vagabonde approaches Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The yacht La Vagabonde approaches Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Greta Thunberg poses on the La Vagabonde with those offering her a ride across the Atlantic ocean, in Virginia, November 12, 2019. Courtesy of Twitter @GretaThunberg/Social Media via REUTERS

Greta Thunberg poses on the La Vagabonde with those offering her a ride across the Atlantic ocean, in Virginia, November 12, 2019. Courtesy of Twitter @GretaThunberg/Social Media via REUTERS
Greta Thunberg smiles aboard the yacht La Vagabonde as she heads into Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. Greta Thunberg via REUTERS

Greta Thunberg smiles aboard the yacht La Vagabonde as she heads into Santo Amaro port in Lisbon. Greta Thunberg via REUTERS
