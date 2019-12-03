Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde. Thunberg missed last Friday's climate strike as heavy winds delayed her arrival in Lisbon but she is due to join thousands of activists marching in Madrid...more

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrives with her father aboard the yacht La Vagabonde. Thunberg missed last Friday's climate strike as heavy winds delayed her arrival in Lisbon but she is due to join thousands of activists marching in Madrid on Friday afternoon on the fringes of the COP25. The conference kicked off on Monday with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning that the planet had reached a "point of no return." REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

