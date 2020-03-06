Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 7:30pm EST

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is welcomed by European Parliament President David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is welcomed by European Parliament President David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is welcomed by European Parliament President David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans arrive to attend a meeting with European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans arrive to attend a meeting with European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans arrive to attend a meeting with European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
3 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 14
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reacts as she attends a meeting with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reacts as she attends a meeting with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reacts as she attends a meeting with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
7 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
8 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
9 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
10 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
11 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
12 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
13 / 14
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

6:05pm EST
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...

4:00pm EST
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2:35pm EST
Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each...

2:25pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House, ends her campaign, according to a source close to her campaign.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 100 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast