Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is welcomed by European Parliament President David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans arrive to attend a meeting with European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March...more
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she attends the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen reacts as she attends a meeting with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and European Commissioners at the European Commission in Brussels, March 4. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on before the meeting with EU environment ministers in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, March 5. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Next Slideshows
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down
Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each...
MORE IN PICTURES
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down
Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other.
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House, ends her campaign, according to a source close to her campaign.
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases
There are at least 100 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.