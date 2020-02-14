Grief, activism and remembrance after Parkland shooting
Emma Gonzalez, student and shooting survivor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in...more
The 'Temple of Time', a structure built to serve as a healing place for those affected by the shooting, is burned in a ceremonial fire in Coral Springs, Florida, May 19, 2019. A California-based artist erected the 35-foot-tall, wooden 'Temple of...more
David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez of Parkland High School participate in the S42 protest calling for stricter gun control in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the March For Our Lives at the Capitol in Washington, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael...more
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg, is ejected after shouting during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. For...more
Parkland student Sari Kaufman, 17, asks 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders a question during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A sneaker that Emma Gonzalez, a gun control activist and Parkland survivor, wore the day of the shooting is seen on a table as she speaks at a press conference on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in New York City, February 14, 2019....more
The crowd attends a memorial service on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay "Newt" Newton (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. "I am not going back to school until lawmakers,...more
Aalayah Eastmond testifies during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 7, 2018. She testified that she hid herself under the body of her classmate...more
Max Schachter channeled his grief into school safety advocacy, focused on identifying best practices for school security after his 14-year-old son Alex died in English class at MSD. But success can be both satisfying and hollow. "It doesn't bring my...more
David Hogg speaks at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. "We're going to make sure the best people get in our elections to run not as politicians, but as Americans. Because this - this - is not cutting it," the MSD student...more
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Samuel Zeif gestures a "zero", saying that he believes Australia solved their school shooting problem by banning firearms, when delivering his remarks to President Donald Trump during his listening session with school...more
Delaney Tarr (3rd left) is consoled by fellow Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Dimitri Hoth (R) while Sarah Chadwick (L) and Sophie Whitney join them during a news conference, in Tallahassee, Florida, February 21, 2018. In a series of 2019 Twitter...more
Matt Deitsch (L) and Ryan Deitsch discuss their "#NeverAgain" push to end school shootings at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 20, 2018. Matt Deitsch is among the most prominent Stoneman students...more
Carlos Rodriguez (2nd R) talks with his schoolmates and co-founders of Stories Untold, a movement created to encourage victims of gun violence to share their stories, during a meeting at his house in Parkland, Florida, April 10, 2018. Rodriguez, a...more
Daniela Menescal (R) attends a baseball game her brother is playing in, in Parkland, Florida, April 5, 2018. Menescal was hit by shrapnel during the Parkland attack and saw several classmates killed. Now recovered from her injuries, she puts her...more
Tyra Hemans holds a photo of her friend Joaquin Oliver, who died during the shooting, as she and other MSD students speak with the leadership of the Florida Senate, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas speak with Florida state legislators in Tallahassee, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Michael J. Weissman, 18, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, carries a sign as he and other participants hold the "March for Our Lives" in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Charlie Mirsky of Marjory Stoneman Douglas participates with other students from around the country in a Gun Violence Prevention Task Force forum with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Martin Luther King Jr.'s 9-year-old granddaughter Yolanda Renee King holds hands with Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin (R) as they address the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Isabella Pfeiffer, 16, listens to answers from leaders of the Florida Senate about changing laws controlling assault weapons, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Maddie Gaffrey, a 17-year-old junior at MSD, holds a picture of her friend Luke Hoyer who was killed in the shooting, in Parkland, Florida, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jillian Kitchener
MSD student leaders Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin speak to the crowd prior to boarding buses traveling to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators, in Coral Springs, Florida, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Christy Ma, with other student journalists of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, participates in a discussion "Witnessing and Reporting Tragedy" at Newseum in Washington, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Parent Melissa Blank (L) and MSD surviving students Jonathan Blank (2nd L) and Julia Cordover (2nd R) attend with other survivors and the families of victims a listening session held by President Donald Trump to discuss school safety and shootings,...more
Patricia Padauy, the mother of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, holds up her son's diploma during his graduation ceremony in Sunrise, Florida, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, holds up a placard as he paints a mural to commemorate the victims of the shooting and promote gun control in Los Angeles, April 7, 2018. As he paints the mural, Oliver listens to his son's...more
Attendees are seen before students and gun control advocates hold the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at a rally in Washington, March 24, 2018....more
Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland school shooting during a walkout at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder holds a sign during a National School Walkout in Littleton, Colorado, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Attendees are seen at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and shooting survivor Sam Fuentes (R), from Parkland, Florida, laughs with another student after Fuentes vomited while speaking at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students take a moment of silence outside Crescenta Valley High School as part of a National School Walkout in La Crescenta, California, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Roosevelt High School student organizers Scout Smissen, 17, and Gabe Rosenbloom march with Zach Heffron, 18, of Nathan Hale High School as they march with hundreds of other students to the University of Washington in the National School Walkout in...more
Students participate in the National School Walkout in Queens, New York, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students marching from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School react as they stand next to a memorial at a nearby park during the National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Lenore Munoz, 17, speaks to a crowd of students after they marched to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout in Parkland, Florida, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Lucia Parris-Katz of Montgomery Blair High School joins other students walking out of classes outside the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Parkland student Adin Chistian embraces his mother Denyse next to the crosses and Stars of David placed in front of the school fence to commemorate the victims in Parkland, Florida, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
