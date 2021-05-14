Grief and pain as COVID overwhelms India
Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to COVID-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A woman mourns after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Relatives mourn as they sit next to a body of person who died from COVID-19 during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man mourns as he sits next to the burning pyre of a relative, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man reacts before the cremation of his relative, who died from COVID-19, on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A family member wearing PPE stands next to a body of a woman, who died from COVID-19 before her cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from COVID-19, inside an ambulance at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cries during the cremation of her husband who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man mourns after his father died of COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Family members of a person who died from COVID-19 mourn next to the coffin before the burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus, outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wearing PPE mourn a man, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives wearing PPE mourn a man, who died from COVID-19, during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative mourns as she stands next to the coffin of a person who died from COVID-19, before their burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family member wearing PPE prepares a grave for a man who died from COVID-19 during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members of Nanhe Pal, 52, who was suffering from breathing problem, mourn over his body after he collapsed while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pranav Mishra, 19, reacts next to the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from COVID-19, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shruti Saha, who had been waiting a day for her turn to get an oxygen cylinder refilled for her mother, reacts after she was informed about her mother's death, outside a refilling workshop in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family member places flowers inside the coffin of a person who died from COVID-19 before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from COVID-19, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives react as healthcare workers pull a stretcher carrying the body of a person who died from COVID-19, at a mortuary in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Family members sit next to the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of...
World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
American adolescents get the COVID vaccine
U.S. states are set to begin using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the CDC backed the plan in a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that has been altered by coronavirus restrictions on group prayers and public iftars.
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
World reacts to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
American adolescents get the COVID vaccine
U.S. states are set to begin using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the CDC backed the plan in a unanimous vote.
Panic at the gas pump
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
Palestinians celebrate Eid in Jerusalem's Old City
Palestinians celebrate Eid at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem s walled Old City amid increased tension and cross-border conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In pictures: Death tolls rise in Israel-Gaza violence
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.