Pictures | Thu May 13, 2021 | 9:23pm EDT

Grief and pain as COVID overwhelms India

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to COVID-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A woman mourns after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Relatives mourn as they sit next to a body of person who died from COVID-19 during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man mourns as he sits next to the burning pyre of a relative, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A man reacts before the cremation of his relative, who died from COVID-19, on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A family member wearing PPE stands next to a body of a woman, who died from COVID-19 before her cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from COVID-19, inside an ambulance at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A woman cries during the cremation of her husband who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A man mourns after his father died of COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Family members of a person who died from COVID-19 mourn next to the coffin before the burial, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus, outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Relatives wearing PPE mourn a man, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest facilities for COVID-19 patients only, in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Relatives wearing PPE mourn a man, who died from COVID-19, during his funeral at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A relative mourns as she stands next to the coffin of a person who died from COVID-19, before their burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A family member wearing PPE prepares a grave for a man who died from COVID-19 during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Family members of Nanhe Pal, 52, who was suffering from breathing problem, mourn over his body after he collapsed while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Pranav Mishra, 19, reacts next to the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from COVID-19, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Shruti Saha, who had been waiting a day for her turn to get an oxygen cylinder refilled for her mother, reacts after she was informed about her mother's death, outside a refilling workshop in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A family member places flowers inside the coffin of a person who died from COVID-19 before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from COVID-19, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Relatives react as healthcare workers pull a stretcher carrying the body of a person who died from COVID-19, at a mortuary in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
A woman mourns after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Family members sit next to the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
