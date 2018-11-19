Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2018 | 10:25am EST

Grim search for California's missing

Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 17. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A van marked by search crews is seen in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Firefighters move debris while recovering human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologist Kyra Stull (C) works with coroners to recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Marin County Forensic Technician Alexandra Torres (L) and San Mateo County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ortiz recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A building marked by search crews is seen in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (L) and Tatiana Vlemincq walk through a trailer park destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Marin County Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding and forensic anthropologist Kyra Stull recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Coroners and forensic anthropologists recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (L) and Tatiana Vlemincq recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologist Kyra Stull (L) and staff from the Marin County Coroner Division sift human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
(L-R) Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull and Tatiana Vlemincq work with San Mateo County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ortiz to recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Spary paint left by search crews are seen in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Firefighters move debris while recovering human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
A statue stands in front of a home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Marin County Forensic Technician Alexandra Torres (L) and San Mateo County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ortiz recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Forensic anthropologists Kyra Stull (C) and Tatiana Vlemincq (R) recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
San Mateo County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ortiz (L) works with forensic anthropologists to recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Coroners and forensic anthropologists recover human remains from a trailer home destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
