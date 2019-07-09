Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. A new problem identified with the grounded MAX jets last month has delayed the aircraft's entry into service until at least the...more

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. A new problem identified with the grounded MAX jets last month has delayed the aircraft's entry into service until at least the end of September, disrupting schedules for airline operators and possibly adding to costs for Boeing. To cope with the fallout after the grounding, Boeing has slowed production to 42 MAX jets per month from 52 earlier, causing the planemaker to take a $1 billion charge in the first quarter. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

