Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

A grounded Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in a Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2019. Boeing Co is set to lose the title of being the world's biggest planemaker after reporting a 37% drop in deliveries for the first half of the year due to the prolonged grounding of its best-selling MAX jets. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A grounded Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in a Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2019. Boeing Co is set to lose the title of being the world's biggest planemaker after reporting a 37% drop in deliveries for the first half of the year due to the prolonged grounding of its best-selling MAX jets. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. Boeing deliveries lagged those of Airbus SE, which on Tuesday said it handed over 389 planes in the same period, up 28% from a year earlier. The numbers indicate that Boeing's full-year deliveries are likely to fall behind its European rival for the first time in eight years.REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. Boeing deliveries lagged those of Airbus SE, which on Tuesday said it handed over 389 planes in the same period, up 28% from a year earlier. The numbers indicate that Boeing's full-year deliveries are likely to fall behind its European rival for the first time in eight years.REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. A new problem identified with the grounded MAX jets last month has delayed the aircraft's entry into service until at least the end of September, disrupting schedules for airline operators and possibly adding to costs for Boeing. To cope with the fallout after the grounding, Boeing has slowed production to 42 MAX jets per month from 52 earlier, causing the planemaker to take a $1 billion charge in the first quarter. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. A new problem identified with the grounded MAX jets last month has delayed the aircraft's entry into service until at least the end of September, disrupting schedules for airline operators and possibly adding to costs for Boeing. To cope with the fallout after the grounding, Boeing has slowed production to 42 MAX jets per month from 52 earlier, causing the planemaker to take a $1 billion charge in the first quarter. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Grounded flydubai and Royal Air Maroc Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. Deliveries of the MAX aircraft were stopped in March after an Ethiopian Airlines crash killed all 157 people on board. Since then, Boeing has not reported any new order for the MAX planes. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded flydubai and Royal Air Maroc Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. Deliveries of the MAX aircraft were stopped in March after an Ethiopian Airlines crash killed all 157 people on board. Since then, Boeing has not reported any new order for the MAX planes. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. The American planemaker's net orders for the first six months were in the negative territory, with a total of minus 119 net orders, lagging Airbus which won 88 net orders between January and June. A few airlines have shown confidence in the MAX since the fatal crash, with British Airways-owner IAG last month signing a letter of intent to order 200 versions of the aircraft. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. The American planemaker's net orders for the first six months were in the negative territory, with a total of minus 119 net orders, lagging Airbus which won 88 net orders between January and June. A few airlines have shown confidence in the MAX since the fatal crash, with British Airways-owner IAG last month signing a letter of intent to order 200 versions of the aircraft. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Grounded TUI Airways and Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in a Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded TUI Airways and Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in a Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing airplanes, many of which are grounded 737 MAX aircraft, at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Boeing airplanes, many of which are grounded 737 MAX aircraft, at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An Air Europa-branded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen grounded at a storage area in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An Air Europa-branded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen grounded at a storage area in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A grounded China Southern Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A grounded China Southern Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in a storage lot and Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in a storage lot and Boeing employee parking lot in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Jet Airways and 9 Air Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, as well as a 737 MAX 7, grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Jet Airways and 9 Air Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, as well as a 737 MAX 7, grounded at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Renton Municipal Airport near the Boeing Renton facility in Renton, Washington, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial photo shows rowers on Lake Washington near a line of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An aerial photo shows rowers on Lake Washington near a line of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, March 21. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
