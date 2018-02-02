Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil for the crowd gathered at Gobbler's Knob on the 132nd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2018. Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in...more
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll revealing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast for six more weeks of winter. Phil's prognostication, which was delivered at about 7:20 am EST, was met with a mix of cheers and groans from thousands...more
One of Punxsutawney Phil's followers holds a sign encouraging warmer weather. Even though they have endured record-breaking freezing temperatures and an unusually powerful winter storm known as a "bomb cyclone," North Americans should expect winter...more
Groundhog co-handler A.J. Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil. But another celebrated groundhog, Chuck in the New York City borough of Staten Island, did not see his shadow on Friday and instead predicted an early spring. Chuck is known for biting...more
Alex Domingo of Indianapolis, Indiana, watches early morning entertainment at Gobbler's Knob. According to legend, if the groundhog emerges from his dwelling and sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter should be expected. But if there is no shadow,...more
Punxsutawney Phil greets reporters. Groundhogs, portly animals belonging to the squirrel family, have been offering weather predictions in Punxsutawney, which has a population of about 6,000 people, since 1887. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Groundhog Club Inner Circle members Dave Gigliotti and Dan McGinnis welcome a large crowd. The town's annual Groundhog Day event, made more popular by the 1993 comedy film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray, draws people from as far away as...more
Ryan Teti, of Youngstown, Ohio, wears a groundhog hat while watching the festivities. REUTERS/Alan Freed
