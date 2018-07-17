Growing Up Kurt Cobain
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain attends the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition featuring personal items of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain at the museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's sunglasses are displayed at the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's last car is parked outside at the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain attends the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's childhood drawings are displayed. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, his sister Kim Cobain and mother Wendy O'Connor stand beside Kurt's last car. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's childhood drawing of pop star Michael Jackson is displayed. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain (R) and his sister Kim Cobain attend the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's childhood drawings and school lunch items are displayed. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, his sister Kim Cobain and mother Wendy O'Connor attend the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's childhood drawings are displayed. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain hugs her grandmother Wendy O'Connor at the opening of 'Growing Up Kurt' exhibition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain poses for a photograph in front of a home movie of Kurt. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
