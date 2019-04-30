Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 30, 2019 | 5:30pm EDT

Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is attempting to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro. In January he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was illegitimate. On Tuesday Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him, and violence broke out at anti-government protests as the country hit a new crisis point after years of political and economic chaos. The following is a list of who supports whom in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is attempting to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro. In January he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was illegitimate. On Tuesday Guaido...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is attempting to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro. In January he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was illegitimate. On Tuesday Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him, and violence broke out at anti-government protests as the country hit a new crisis point after years of political and economic chaos. The following is a list of who supports whom in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 15
GUAIDO: The United States recognized Guaido shortly after he assumed the interim presidency and has been one of his most vocal international supporters. The conservative administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a raft of sanctions in an attempt to dislodge Maduro from power. Trump has refused to rule out military intervention but there is little apparent appetite in Washington for such a move. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

GUAIDO: The United States recognized Guaido shortly after he assumed the interim presidency and has been one of his most vocal international supporters. The conservative administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a raft of sanctions in...more

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
GUAIDO: The United States recognized Guaido shortly after he assumed the interim presidency and has been one of his most vocal international supporters. The conservative administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a raft of sanctions in an attempt to dislodge Maduro from power. Trump has refused to rule out military intervention but there is little apparent appetite in Washington for such a move. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 15
MADURO: Russia, a major investor in Venezuela's oil industry and lender of last resort, has stood by Maduro and criticized U.S. interference. The Kremlin has supplied weapons and sent nearly 100 military personnel to Caracas. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MADURO: Russia, a major investor in Venezuela's oil industry and lender of last resort, has stood by Maduro and criticized U.S. interference. The Kremlin has supplied weapons and sent nearly 100 military personnel to Caracas. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
MADURO: Russia, a major investor in Venezuela's oil industry and lender of last resort, has stood by Maduro and criticized U.S. interference. The Kremlin has supplied weapons and sent nearly 100 military personnel to Caracas. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
GUAIDO: Brazil, South America's largest country and Venezuela's neighbor, has given its full backing to Guaido under new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro (L), describing Maduro as a dictator. The government says it has not considered military intervention. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

GUAIDO: Brazil, South America's largest country and Venezuela's neighbor, has given its full backing to Guaido under new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro (L), describing Maduro as a dictator. The government says it has not considered military...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
GUAIDO: Brazil, South America's largest country and Venezuela's neighbor, has given its full backing to Guaido under new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro (L), describing Maduro as a dictator. The government says it has not considered military intervention. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 15
MADURO: The top brass of Venezuela's military has shown no sign of leaving Maduro's side, although there have been some low-level defections. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino (R) said on Tuesday that the armed forces would continue to defend the constitution and "legitimate authorities" and that bases were operating as normal. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MADURO: The top brass of Venezuela's military has shown no sign of leaving Maduro's side, although there have been some low-level defections. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino (R) said on Tuesday that the armed forces would continue to defend the...more

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
MADURO: The top brass of Venezuela's military has shown no sign of leaving Maduro's side, although there have been some low-level defections. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino (R) said on Tuesday that the armed forces would continue to defend the constitution and "legitimate authorities" and that bases were operating as normal. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
GUAIDO: There are signs that Venezuelan military defections may be rising, with increasing numbers deserting and arriving in Colombia and Brazil. Pictured: Members of Venezuela's National Guard who defected to Brazil show their military IDs near the border in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

GUAIDO: There are signs that Venezuelan military defections may be rising, with increasing numbers deserting and arriving in Colombia and Brazil. Pictured: Members of Venezuela's National Guard who defected to Brazil show their military IDs near the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
GUAIDO: There are signs that Venezuelan military defections may be rising, with increasing numbers deserting and arriving in Colombia and Brazil. Pictured: Members of Venezuela's National Guard who defected to Brazil show their military IDs near the border in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 15
MADURO: China, also a significant creditor to the indebted government, has backed Maduro and in recent weeks offered help with medicine and the power supply after a series of blackouts. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MADURO: China, also a significant creditor to the indebted government, has backed Maduro and in recent weeks offered help with medicine and the power supply after a series of blackouts. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
MADURO: China, also a significant creditor to the indebted government, has backed Maduro and in recent weeks offered help with medicine and the power supply after a series of blackouts. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
GUAIDO: Most other major South American governments, led by centrist or right-leaning heads of state, have backed Guaido, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Pictured: Guaido and Colombia's President Ivan Duque (R) gesture after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

GUAIDO: Most other major South American governments, led by centrist or right-leaning heads of state, have backed Guaido, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Pictured: Guaido and Colombia's President Ivan Duque (R) gesture after a meeting...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
GUAIDO: Most other major South American governments, led by centrist or right-leaning heads of state, have backed Guaido, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Pictured: Guaido and Colombia's President Ivan Duque (R) gesture after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
8 / 15
MADURO: Turkey has repeatedly voiced support for Maduro and said Guaido's call for an uprising was a challenge to the constitutional order. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

MADURO: Turkey has repeatedly voiced support for Maduro and said Guaido's call for an uprising was a challenge to the constitutional order. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
MADURO: Turkey has repeatedly voiced support for Maduro and said Guaido's call for an uprising was a challenge to the constitutional order. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
9 / 15
GUAIDO: Britain, Germany, France and Spain and more than a dozen other members of the European Union recognized Guaido in a coordinated action in February. The EU has emphasized that it wants a political solution to the crisis rather than a military one. Pictured: Guaido poses for a photo after a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

GUAIDO: Britain, Germany, France and Spain and more than a dozen other members of the European Union recognized Guaido in a coordinated action in February. The EU has emphasized that it wants a political solution to the crisis rather than a military...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
GUAIDO: Britain, Germany, France and Spain and more than a dozen other members of the European Union recognized Guaido in a coordinated action in February. The EU has emphasized that it wants a political solution to the crisis rather than a military one. Pictured: Guaido poses for a photo after a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 15
MADURO: Some left-leaning Latin American governments, including Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua, continue to back Maduro. Havana's support for Caracas led Washington to ratchet up sanctions against it. Pictured: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) speaks to Maduro at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba. Ernesto Mastrascusa/Pool via Reuters

MADURO: Some left-leaning Latin American governments, including Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua, continue to back Maduro. Havana's support for Caracas led Washington to ratchet up sanctions against it. Pictured: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R)...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
MADURO: Some left-leaning Latin American governments, including Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua, continue to back Maduro. Havana's support for Caracas led Washington to ratchet up sanctions against it. Pictured: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) speaks to Maduro at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba. Ernesto Mastrascusa/Pool via Reuters
Close
11 / 15
MADURO: Iran has voiced support for Maduro and criticized U.S. sanctions against his government. Earlier this month, a delegation visited the country to discuss opening a new flight route at a time when many airlines have stopped flying to Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MADURO: Iran has voiced support for Maduro and criticized U.S. sanctions against his government. Earlier this month, a delegation visited the country to discuss opening a new flight route at a time when many airlines have stopped flying to...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
MADURO: Iran has voiced support for Maduro and criticized U.S. sanctions against his government. Earlier this month, a delegation visited the country to discuss opening a new flight route at a time when many airlines have stopped flying to Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
MADURO: Mexico, where leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2nd R) took office last year, has dropped the previous government's opposition to Maduro and urged dialog. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MADURO: Mexico, where leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2nd R) took office last year, has dropped the previous government's opposition to Maduro and urged dialog. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
MADURO: Mexico, where leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (2nd R) took office last year, has dropped the previous government's opposition to Maduro and urged dialog. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
MADURO: The Venezuelan Supreme Court, stacked with Maduro loyalists, has remained solidly behind the socialist leader, ruling in January that all actions taken by the congress - led by Guaido - are null and void. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MADURO: The Venezuelan Supreme Court, stacked with Maduro loyalists, has remained solidly behind the socialist leader, ruling in January that all actions taken by the congress - led by Guaido - are null and void. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
MADURO: The Venezuelan Supreme Court, stacked with Maduro loyalists, has remained solidly behind the socialist leader, ruling in January that all actions taken by the congress - led by Guaido - are null and void. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 15
MADURO: State oil company PDVSA, which accounts for most of Venezuela's export earnings and is also led by Maduro appointees, has stood by the socialist president. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

MADURO: State oil company PDVSA, which accounts for most of Venezuela's export earnings and is also led by Maduro appointees, has stood by the socialist president. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
MADURO: State oil company PDVSA, which accounts for most of Venezuela's export earnings and is also led by Maduro appointees, has stood by the socialist president. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Next Slideshows

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.

3:35pm EDT
Top sports photos of April

Top sports photos of April

A selection of some of our top sports photography from April 2019.

2:55pm EDT
Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...

7:10am EDT
Emperor Akihito through the years

Emperor Akihito through the years

A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.

Apr 29 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro but there were no concrete signs of defection from the armed forces leadership.

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.

Top sports photos of April

Top sports photos of April

A selection of some of our top sports photography from April 2019.

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

Calling themselves the Gaza skate team, a group of about 20 youth holds weekly training sessions overseen by two coaches, who watch videos on the internet to improve their skills.

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints

Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman.

Emperor Akihito through the years

Emperor Akihito through the years

A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.

Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger

Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger

Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in Pakistan by storm for his uncanny resemblance to actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast