Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is attempting to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro. In January he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro's re-election in 2018 was illegitimate. On Tuesday Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him, and violence broke out at anti-government protests as the country hit a new crisis point after years of political and economic chaos. The following is a list of who supports whom in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

