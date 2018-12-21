Edition:
Guardian names Hannah McKay as Agency Photographer of the Year

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning the men's heptathlon at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, March 3. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London, July 25 . REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Pope Francis laughs as he leaves St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Belgium's Dries Mertens in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez and Erick Davis during their World Cup Group G match in Sochi, Russia, June 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Passers by react as an anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, September 10. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament, in London, December 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
England fans in London's Iron Square react after Croatia's first goal during their World Cup match, July 11. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Rosa Julia Romero, a four-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rosa Julia Romero, a four-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, walk along a roadside in Juchitan, Mexico, October 31. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A migrant, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, rests on the roadside in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Nancy Alejandra, an eleven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps on the roadside as she waits to board a bus to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico November 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nancy Alejandra, an eleven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps on the roadside as she waits to board a bus to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico November 5. ...more

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Fernando Velosque, a six-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of entry of border crossing between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, November 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fernando Velosque, a six-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Britain, May 19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Andrew Mitchell, the former Conservative Party Chief Whip, speaks to former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, as an anti-Brexit protester stands near them opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, May 10. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Stormzy performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Singer Dua Lipa performs before the Champions League Final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his speech at the party's conference in Liverpool, September 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Nurses Josephine Warner and Hannah Hall work in the nurses station in Ward 24 at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, May 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Inpatient Donald Ritson lies in bed in Ward 24 in Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, May 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Patients participate in a physiotherapy class in the hydrotherapy pool in the Physiotherapy department at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A surgical team prepare a patient ahead of performing an operation at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down's syndrome, is prepared backstage before the Colleen Morris presentation of the Spring/Summer 2019 collection during London Fashion Week, September 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A cyclist crosses Westminster Bridge in the snow, London, February 28. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Miao Rong Lu, 68, swims in the sea at the Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong, October 5. Rong Lu said she has been coming to the swimming shed for 30 years. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
