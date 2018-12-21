Guardian names Hannah McKay as Agency Photographer of the Year
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
France's Kevin Mayer celebrates winning the men's heptathlon at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, March 3. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London, July 25 . REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis laughs as he leaves St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin, Ireland, August 25. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Belgium's Dries Mertens in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez and Erick Davis during their World Cup Group G match in Sochi, Russia, June 18. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Passers by react as an anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, September 10. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament, in London, December 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
England fans in London's Iron Square react after Croatia's first goal during their World Cup match, July 11. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Rosa Julia Romero, a four-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, wears her mother's shoes as she walks through a temporary shelter after heavy rainfall in Tijuana,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, walk along a roadside in Juchitan, Mexico, October 31. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A migrant, traveling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, rests on the roadside in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nancy Alejandra, an eleven-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, part of a caravan traveling from Central America en route to the United States, sleeps on the roadside as she waits to board a bus to Mexico City from Cordoba, Mexico November 5. ...more
Fernando Velosque, a six-year-old migrant boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies on the ground in front of Mexican riot police as migrants gather outside the El Chaparral port of...more
A migrant covers his face as he runs from tear gas, thrown by the U.S border patrol, near the fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Britain, May 19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Andrew Mitchell, the former Conservative Party Chief Whip, speaks to former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, as an anti-Brexit protester stands near them opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, May 10. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Stormzy performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Singer Dua Lipa performs before the Champions League Final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his speech at the party's conference in Liverpool, September 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nurses Josephine Warner and Hannah Hall work in the nurses station in Ward 24 at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, May 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Inpatient Donald Ritson lies in bed in Ward 24 in Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, May 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Patients participate in a physiotherapy class in the hydrotherapy pool in the Physiotherapy department at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A surgical team prepare a patient ahead of performing an operation at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down's syndrome, is prepared backstage before the Colleen Morris presentation of the Spring/Summer 2019 collection during London Fashion Week, September 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A cyclist crosses Westminster Bridge in the snow, London, February 28. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Miao Rong Lu, 68, swims in the sea at the Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong, October 5. Rong Lu said she has been coming to the swimming shed for 30 years. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
