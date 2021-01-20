Guatemala turns more migrants back, thinning U.S.-bound caravan
Police officers detain Honduran migrants, who were trying to reach the U.S., to send them back to El Florido on the border between Guatemala and Honduras, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants who were trying to reach the U.S. are sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido border between Guatemala and Honduras, Honduras, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, who were trying to reach the U.S., wait to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran migrant, who was trying to reach the U.S., helps a child to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Central American migrant takes part in a protest against the Guatemalan government that prevents a migrant caravan from continuing the journey to the U.S, in Tapachula, Mexico January 19, 2021. Placard reads: "Honduras Narco state, Juan Orlando...more
Honduran migrants, who were trying to reach the U.S., get out of a military vehicle as they are sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido border between Guatemala and Honduras, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis...more
A police officer examines the documentation of the passengers to check for migrants coming from the caravan of Central Americans, to prevent them from continuing their journey to the U.S, at a checkpoint, in Pajapita, Guatemala January 18, 2021....more
Honduran migrants who were trying to reach the U.S. are sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido border between Guatemala and Honduras, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, some of them riding on a trailer truck, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Guatemalan police officer checks an injured Honduran migrant after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021....more
A Honduran migrant reacts after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Honduran migrants, some of them riding on top of trailer trucks, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis...more
Honduran migrants leave an area where Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People cross the Suchiate river on a raft, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, as Mexican authorities guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021....more
Honduran migrans react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Guatemalan soldiers rest as Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad...more
Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15,...more
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central...more
A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Next Slideshows
Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead
President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during...
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths
The United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and...
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...
MORE IN PICTURES
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead
President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim.
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths
The United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and hands over a country in crisis.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Presidential inaugurations throughout history
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.
Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration
Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.