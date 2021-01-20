Edition:
Guatemala turns more migrants back, thinning U.S.-bound caravan

Police officers detain Honduran migrants, who were trying to reach the U.S., to send them back to El Florido on the border between Guatemala and Honduras, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants who were trying to reach the U.S. are sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido border between Guatemala and Honduras, Honduras, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants, who were trying to reach the U.S., wait to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran migrant, who was trying to reach the U.S., helps a child to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Central American migrant takes part in a protest against the Guatemalan government that prevents a migrant caravan from continuing the journey to the U.S, in Tapachula, Mexico January 19, 2021. Placard reads: "Honduras Narco state, Juan Orlando Out" &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Honduran migrants, who were trying to reach the U.S., get out of a military vehicle as they are sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido border between Guatemala and Honduras, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A police officer examines the documentation of the passengers to check for migrants coming from the caravan of Central Americans, to prevent them from continuing their journey to the U.S, at a checkpoint, in Pajapita, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Honduran migrants who were trying to reach the U.S. are sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido border between Guatemala and Honduras, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Guatemalan security forces detain a Honduran migrant as they clear a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants, some of them riding on a trailer truck, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Guatemalan police officer checks an injured Honduran migrant after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran migrant reacts after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants, some of them riding on top of trailer trucks, try to cross a police checkpoint to continue their trip along with others in a migrant caravan toward the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Honduran migrants leave an area where Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where the migrants have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

People cross the Suchiate river on a raft, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, as Mexican authorities guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

Honduran migrans react after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they have been camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Guatemalan soldiers rest as Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres &nbsp; &nbsp;

Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the &nbsp;banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

