Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the United States this week, just as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House. Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to Guatemala's immigration authority, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the United States this week, just as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House. Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to Guatemala's immigration authority, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, clash with Guatemalan soldiers as they try to cross into Guatemalan territory, in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest on the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set head to the United States, rest on the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, takes a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, take a break in Vado Hondo, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, walk along a road in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, cross the border, in El Florido, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria    
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, receive food and water from the Red Cross members in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, try to get into a vehicle and get a ride in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran woman carries a child as she takes part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Chiquimula, Guatemala January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, pass by a police checkpoint as they cross the El Florido border crossing point into Guatemala, in El Florido, Guatemala January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, run to evade a military checkpoint near the El Florido border crossing point with Guatemala, in El Florido, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres &nbsp; &nbsp;

Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard walk toward the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border to prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres    
Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Members of the National Guard keep watch at the banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the &nbsp;banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Members of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Guard stand in formation near the  banks of the Suchiate river, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to guard the border and prevent a migrant caravan of Central Americans from entering, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Hondurans ride in a truck as others walk along a road in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Naco, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans ride in a truck as others walk along a road in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Naco, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

A man kisses his daughter as he takes part with other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans climb onto the back of a truck for a ride in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in Cofradia, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans gesture in front of their national flag as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans arrive to a bus station before taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans arrive to a bus station before taking part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya

Honduran police officers in riot gear stand guard as they block the route of a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya
