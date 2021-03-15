Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. The bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant...more
A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed, in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. Every year, thousands of Central Americans and Mexicans flee poverty and violence to seek a better life in...more
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. In this case, no one has been held responsible for the killings. Investigators had said they...more
A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Leydi Tomas, sister of Marvin Alberto Tomas, cries during the funeral service in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
General view of Comitancillo, where funeral services were being held for those killed, in Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A relative takes part in the funeral service of Marvin Alberto Tomas in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives of the Guatemalan migrants attend a ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. Relatives who had traveled in the same plane from Mexico City held...more
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Olga Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A person holds a picture of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People carry coffins with the bodies of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo during their funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A girls holds a flower in front of the coffin with the body of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A relative carries a picture of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez as others carry his coffin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Musicians play their instruments during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives take part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A relative takes part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Sheep graze in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives take part in the funeral service for Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Ricardo Garcia Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People prepare food for the community during the funeral service for the migrants killed in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People carry a coffin as relatives of Guatemalan migrants attend a funeral ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
