Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 15, 2021 | 4:56pm EDT

Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico

People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. The bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Mexico's northern Tamaulipas state in the municipality of Camargo. The case has caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. The bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. The bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Mexico's northern Tamaulipas state in the municipality of Camargo. The case has caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
1 / 26
A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed, in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. Every year, thousands of Central Americans and Mexicans flee poverty and violence to seek a better life in the United States. Many fall victim to crime on the perilous journey. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed, in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. Every year, thousands of Central Americans and Mexicans flee poverty and violence to seek a better life in...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed, in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. Every year, thousands of Central Americans and Mexicans flee poverty and violence to seek a better life in the United States. Many fall victim to crime on the perilous journey. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
2 / 26
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. In this case, no one has been held responsible for the killings. Investigators had said they suspected at least a dozen state police of involvement. Authorities had identified the bodies using DNA samples after relatives of the missing came forward. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. In this case, no one has been held responsible for the killings. Investigators had said they...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. In this case, no one has been held responsible for the killings. Investigators had said they suspected at least a dozen state police of involvement. Authorities had identified the bodies using DNA samples after relatives of the missing came forward. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
3 / 26
A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
4 / 26
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
5 / 26
Leydi Tomas, sister of Marvin Alberto Tomas, cries during the funeral service in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Leydi Tomas, sister of Marvin Alberto Tomas, cries during the funeral service in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Leydi Tomas, sister of Marvin Alberto Tomas, cries during the funeral service in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
6 / 26
General view of Comitancillo, where funeral services were being held for those killed, in Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

General view of Comitancillo, where funeral services were being held for those killed, in Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
General view of Comitancillo, where funeral services were being held for those killed, in Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 26
A relative takes part in the funeral service of Marvin Alberto Tomas in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A relative takes part in the funeral service of Marvin Alberto Tomas in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A relative takes part in the funeral service of Marvin Alberto Tomas in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 26
A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman reacts during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
9 / 26
Relatives of the Guatemalan migrants attend a ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. Relatives who had traveled in the same plane from Mexico City held photographs of the dead. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Relatives of the Guatemalan migrants attend a ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. Relatives who had traveled in the same plane from Mexico City held...more

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Relatives of the Guatemalan migrants attend a ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. Relatives who had traveled in the same plane from Mexico City held photographs of the dead. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
10 / 26
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People carry a coffin during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
11 / 26
Olga Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Olga Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Olga Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
12 / 26
Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
13 / 26
A person holds a picture of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A person holds a picture of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A person holds a picture of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
14 / 26
People carry coffins with the bodies of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo during their funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry coffins with the bodies of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo during their funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People carry coffins with the bodies of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, Santa Cristina Garcia and Ivan Gudiel Pablo during their funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
15 / 26
A girls holds a flower in front of the coffin with the body of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A girls holds a flower in front of the coffin with the body of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A girls holds a flower in front of the coffin with the body of Santa Cristina Garcia during her funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
16 / 26
A relative carries a picture of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez as others carry his coffin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A relative carries a picture of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez as others carry his coffin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A relative carries a picture of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez as others carry his coffin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
17 / 26
Musicians play their instruments during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Musicians play their instruments during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Musicians play their instruments during the funeral of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
18 / 26
Relatives take part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Relatives take part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Relatives take part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
19 / 26
A relative takes part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A relative takes part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A relative takes part in the funeral of Adan Coronado Marroquin in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
20 / 26
Sheep graze in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Sheep graze in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Sheep graze in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
21 / 26
Relatives take part in the funeral service for Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Relatives take part in the funeral service for Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Relatives take part in the funeral service for Ivan Gudiel Pablo in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
22 / 26
Ricardo Garcia Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Ricardo Garcia Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Ricardo Garcia Perez attends the funeral service of her daughter Santa Cristina Garcia Perez in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
23 / 26
People prepare food for the community during the funeral service for the migrants killed in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People prepare food for the community during the funeral service for the migrants killed in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People prepare food for the community during the funeral service for the migrants killed in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
24 / 26
Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Relatives take part in the funeral service for the migrants killed at a soccer field in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
25 / 26
People carry a coffin as relatives of Guatemalan migrants attend a funeral ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry a coffin as relatives of Guatemalan migrants attend a funeral ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
People carry a coffin as relatives of Guatemalan migrants attend a funeral ceremony during the repatriation of the bodies, at the Guatemalan Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, Guatemala March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Next Slideshows

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police...

4:38pm EDT
Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline...

3:50pm EDT
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

10:29am EDT
Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest...

10:19am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week

Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week

People celebrate Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a week of feasting before Lent to mark the end of winter.

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness.

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

The Chinese capital is shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China.

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast