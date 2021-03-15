Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico

People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. The bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant...more

People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala, March 14, 2021. The bodies of 16 Guatemalan nationals, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found in January along a migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Mexico's northern Tamaulipas state in the municipality of Camargo. The case has caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

