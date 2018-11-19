Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2018 | 5:45pm EST

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 19. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 19. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 19. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
1 / 14
The Fuego volcano is seen as people are evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in El Rodeo. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The Fuego volcano is seen as people are evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in El Rodeo. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
The Fuego volcano is seen as people are evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in El Rodeo. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
2 / 14
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
3 / 14
Residents rest inside a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents rest inside a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Residents rest inside a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
4 / 14
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
5 / 14
Soldiers help people to evacuate from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Aldea Chuchu. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers help people to evacuate from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Aldea Chuchu. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Soldiers help people to evacuate from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Aldea Chuchu. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
6 / 14
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 14
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 14
A general view of the provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view of the provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A general view of the provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
9 / 14
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
10 / 14
A woman rests inside a donated camping tent at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman rests inside a donated camping tent at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A woman rests inside a donated camping tent at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
11 / 14
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
12 / 14
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
13 / 14
A woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
A woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of...

Next Slideshows

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the...

5:25pm EST
Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures in the northern California town of Paradise.

1:35pm EST
Grim search for California's missing

Grim search for California's missing

Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still...

10:25am EST
International Space Station turns 20

International Space Station turns 20

Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.

8:45am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the United States illegally, while local politicians question whether they should be in Mexico.

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures in the northern California town of Paradise.

Grim search for California's missing

Grim search for California's missing

Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still missing.

International Space Station turns 20

International Space Station turns 20

Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast