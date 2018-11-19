Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 19. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The Fuego volcano is seen as people are evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in El Rodeo. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents rest inside a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers help people to evacuate from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Aldea Chuchu. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A general view of the provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The Fuego volcano is seen from a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman rests inside a donated camping tent at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A general view shows Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) erupting as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman carries her belongings as she arrives at a provisional shelter after people were evacuated from areas around Fuego volcano, which began violently erupting, in Escuintla. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Next Slideshows
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border
Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the...
Displaced by deadly California wildfire
Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures in the northern California town of Paradise.
Grim search for California's missing
Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still...
International Space Station turns 20
Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border
Central American migrants on Mexico's northern border are coming under pressure from two sides as the Trump administration blocks asylum to anyone entering the United States illegally, while local politicians question whether they should be in Mexico.
Displaced by deadly California wildfire
Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures in the northern California town of Paradise.
Grim search for California's missing
Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still missing.
International Space Station turns 20
Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.
Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise
President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above
Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.