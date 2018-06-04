Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2018 | 8:40am EDT

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. An estimated 25 people, including at least three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured on Sunday in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in more than four decades, officials said. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. An estimated 25 people, including at least three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured on Sunday in the most violent eruption of...more

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. An estimated 25 people, including at least three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured on Sunday in the most violent eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano in more than four decades, officials said. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
1 / 25
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
2 / 25
Fuego volcano is pictured after it erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Fuego volcano is pictured after it erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Fuego volcano is pictured after it erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
3 / 25
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
4 / 25
Residents evacuate after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Residents evacuate after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Residents evacuate after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
5 / 25
Police officers wearing face masks guard the area after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Police officers wearing face masks guard the area after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Police officers wearing face masks guard the area after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
6 / 25
The ash covered bodies of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The ash covered bodies of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
The ash covered bodies of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 25
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on the legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on the legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on the legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
8 / 25
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
9 / 25
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on her legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on her legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on her legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
10 / 25
A soldier takes a rescued child covered with ash to a hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A soldier takes a rescued child covered with ash to a hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
A soldier takes a rescued child covered with ash to a hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
11 / 25
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Vargas

Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Vargas

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Vargas
Close
12 / 25
People stand on the street as Fuego volcano is seen in the back after a violent eruption, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People stand on the street as Fuego volcano is seen in the back after a violent eruption, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People stand on the street as Fuego volcano is seen in the back after a violent eruption, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
13 / 25
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Vargas

Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Vargas

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Vargas
Close
14 / 25
Residents stand behind the cordon line for safety after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents stand behind the cordon line for safety after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Residents stand behind the cordon line for safety after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
15 / 25
A playground is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A playground is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A playground is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
16 / 25
Firefighters pray after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Firefighters pray after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Firefighters pray after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
17 / 25
A car is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A car is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A car is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
18 / 25
The ash covered limbs of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The ash covered limbs of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
The ash covered limbs of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
19 / 25
Children play at a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

Children play at a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Children play at a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
Close
20 / 25
Firefighters are seen partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Firefighters are seen partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Firefighters are seen partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
21 / 25
A woman sweeps the entrance of a house covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

A woman sweeps the entrance of a house covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A woman sweeps the entrance of a house covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
Close
22 / 25
Children play in a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

Children play in a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Children play in a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
Close
23 / 25
People walk along a street after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People walk along a street after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People walk along a street after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
24 / 25
The top of a wall is seen covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

The top of a wall is seen covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
The top of a wall is seen covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Next Slideshows

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.

8:05am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Jun 03 2018
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top photos from the past month.

Jun 01 2018
Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

Jun 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years.

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.

Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top photos from the past month.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

Celebrities go to Washington

Celebrities go to Washington

Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.

Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photography from last month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast