Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. An estimated 25 people, including at least three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured on Sunday in the most violent eruption of...more
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Fuego volcano is pictured after it erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Residents evacuate after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Police officers wearing face masks guard the area after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
The ash covered bodies of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on the legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on her legs is taken to hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A soldier takes a rescued child covered with ash to a hospital after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Vargas
People stand on the street as Fuego volcano is seen in the back after a violent eruption, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Vargas
Residents stand behind the cordon line for safety after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A playground is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Firefighters pray after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A car is partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The ash covered limbs of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Children play at a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
Firefighters are seen partially covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman sweeps the entrance of a house covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
Children play in a basketball court covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
People walk along a street after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The top of a wall is seen covered with ash after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
