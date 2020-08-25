Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, as Hurricane Laura warnings have been issued for part of Louisiana and Texas, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen...more
Paul Humphrey, of New Orleans, loads plywood into his truck, to board a friend's home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Laura, forecasted to move onshore Thursday, at Lowe's in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A resident carries sandbags at St. Raymond Church, provided by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the local government, as Hurricane Laura warnings have been issued for part of Louisiana and Texas, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen...more
Alita Foy and one of her tenants transport sandbags from Lowe's in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Donna Dawson and her landlord Alita Foy put sandbags in front of one of the doors of their house in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Derek Barthe and Alton Wilson prepare Sax Fifth Avenue for the arrival of hurricanes Marco and Laura in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Deacon Troy Smith helps Bennie Scott carry sandbags to his car at St. Raymond Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Alton Wilson, left, and Derek Barthe prepare Sax Fifth Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man puts sandbags on his cart as residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Melvin Thomas carries sandbags to his car at St. Raymond Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A woman puts sandbags on a cart as residents fill sandbags at St. Raymond Church in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
