Gun debate rages after Florida mass shooting
A student protester chants at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at his school, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People embrace during a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Three mobile billboards released by civic group Avaaz to call for gun reform are seen in Miami, February 16, 2018. Jesus Aranguren/Avaaz/via REUTERS
A protester holds a defaced placard at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester weeps while chanting at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A protester wears an earring adorned with a message at a rally for gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students and others chant at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester is framed by signs calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Lawrence Nodarse, a school teacher from Hollywood, Florida, photographs signs during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Protesters hold signs at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Stefanie Hartman of Coconut Creek, Florida, holds a sign during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Protesters hold signs calling for more gun controls at a rally three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
