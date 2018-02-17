Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 17, 2018 | 6:45pm EST

Gun debate rages after Florida mass shooting

A student protester chants at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A student protester chants at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A student protester chants at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 17
David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at his school, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at his school, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at his school, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
2 / 17
People embrace during a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People embrace during a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People embrace during a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 17
Three mobile billboards released by civic group Avaaz to call for gun reform are seen in Miami, February 16, 2018. Jesus Aranguren/Avaaz/via REUTERS

Three mobile billboards released by civic group Avaaz to call for gun reform are seen in Miami, February 16, 2018. Jesus Aranguren/Avaaz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Three mobile billboards released by civic group Avaaz to call for gun reform are seen in Miami, February 16, 2018. Jesus Aranguren/Avaaz/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
A protester holds a defaced placard at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester holds a defaced placard at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A protester holds a defaced placard at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
5 / 17
A protester weeps while chanting at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester weeps while chanting at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A protester weeps while chanting at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
6 / 17
Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
7 / 17
A protester wears an earring adorned with a message at a rally for gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester wears an earring adorned with a message at a rally for gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A protester wears an earring adorned with a message at a rally for gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
8 / 17
Students and others chant at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Students and others chant at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Students and others chant at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
9 / 17
A protester is framed by signs calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester is framed by signs calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A protester is framed by signs calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at a rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 17
Lawrence Nodarse, a school teacher from Hollywood, Florida, photographs signs during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Lawrence Nodarse, a school teacher from Hollywood, Florida, photographs signs during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Lawrence Nodarse, a school teacher from Hollywood, Florida, photographs signs during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
11 / 17
Protesters hold signs at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters hold signs at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Protesters hold signs at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 17
Stefanie Hartman of Coconut Creek, Florida, holds a sign during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Stefanie Hartman of Coconut Creek, Florida, holds a sign during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Stefanie Hartman of Coconut Creek, Florida, holds a sign during the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
13 / 17
People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 17
Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Demonstrators attend the March for Action on Gun Violence in Broward County at the U.S. Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
15 / 17
Protesters hold signs calling for more gun controls at a rally three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters hold signs calling for more gun controls at a rally three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Protesters hold signs calling for more gun controls at a rally three days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
16 / 17
People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People holding placards take part in a protest in support of the gun control at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Next Slideshows

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an...

Feb 17 2018
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 17 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 17 2018
Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Feb 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast