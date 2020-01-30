Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. The gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before...more
A wounded man, who police said was injured in his hand, is helped after the shooting. The gunman, dressed in a black jacket, brandished a single-barrel weapon as he stood meters away from dozens of policemen outside Jamia Millia Islamia University,...more
An unidentified man reacts as he brandishes a gun during a protest. He shouted slogans against the protesters, including hijab clad women, before firing at them in the first such incident in the capital during more than a month of...more
A police officer detains the gunman. "He was in front of all the people - protesters and policemen who were standing nearby, but he jumped in from this side, brandished the gun and said 'Come I will give you freedom'," a witness who gave his name as...more
Police detain the gunman after the shooting. Minutes before firing, the shooter, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal" had uploaded posts onto his Facebook profile saying this will be his "final journey" and urging readers to "remember his...more
Demonstrators try to remove police barricades during a protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The Citizenship Amendment Act fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighboring countries. Prime Minister...more
Demonstrators try to remove police barricades during a protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Thursday's shooting raised concerns from the opposition that youths are trying to take the law into their own hands to crush any dissent...more
