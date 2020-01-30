Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university

Police detain the gunman after the shooting. Minutes before firing, the shooter, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal" had uploaded posts onto his Facebook profile saying this will be his "final journey" and urging readers to "remember his...more

Police detain the gunman after the shooting. Minutes before firing, the shooter, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal" had uploaded posts onto his Facebook profile saying this will be his "final journey" and urging readers to "remember his family." His video showed him walking through a road near Jamia, where the students were gathering. On his Facebook the shooter had also posted photos of himself posing with a gun and he is seen wearing a saffron T-shirt, the color of Hindu nationalists. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

