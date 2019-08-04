Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas
Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. A gunman armed with a rifle killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and wounded more than two dozen before being arrested,...more
A view from a shopper hiding with an old lady behind the return and exchanges counter as a shooting began in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. Courtesy of Aaron Castaneda/Social Media via REUTERS
Police officers are seen inside the Cielo Vista mall after an active shooter entered the store and opened fire on in El Paso, August 3, 2019. Raymond Espinoza via REUTERS
Police are seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A girl reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
Police arrive after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
A shopping cart is seen behind a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Police arrive after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
Police are seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Police and firefighters stage after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
Police SWAT team members prepare after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
Police are seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A police helicopter circles the area after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado
A police officer is seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
