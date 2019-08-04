Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas

Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. A gunman armed with a rifle killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and wounded more than two dozen before being arrested,...more

Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. A gunman armed with a rifle killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and wounded more than two dozen before being arrested, authorities said, after the latest U.S. mass shooting sent panicked shoppers fleeing. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

