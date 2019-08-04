Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Aug 3, 2019

Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart in Texas

Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. A gunman armed with a rifle killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and wounded more than two dozen before being arrested, authorities said, after the latest U.S. mass shooting sent panicked shoppers fleeing. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A view from a shopper hiding with an old lady behind the return and exchanges counter as a shooting began in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. Courtesy of Aaron Castaneda/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police officers are seen inside the Cielo Vista mall after an active shooter entered the store and opened fire on in El Paso, August 3, 2019. Raymond Espinoza via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police are seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A girl reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police arrive after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A shopping cart is seen behind a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police arrive after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police are seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police and firefighters stage after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police SWAT team members prepare after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Shoppers exit with their hands up after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Police are seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A police helicopter circles the area after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A police officer is seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
