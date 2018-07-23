Gunman opens fire in Toronto
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead. REUTERS/Chris...more
People leave an area taped off by the police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A police officer walks past evidence marked with coffee cups after a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A paramedic bus leaves the area cordoned off by the police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A bomb disposal robot is seen deployed within the police cordon near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
