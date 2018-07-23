Edition:
Mon Jul 23, 2018

Gunman opens fire in Toronto

Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
People leave an area taped off by the police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A police officer walks past evidence marked with coffee cups after a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A paramedic bus leaves the area cordoned off by the police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A bomb disposal robot is seen deployed within the police cordon near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
