Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert

A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the cathedral just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the cathedral just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters following the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The suspect, who was not identified, was struck at least once in the head during the gun battle and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Shea said police fired a total of 15 rounds at the suspect. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
The suspect, who was not identified, was struck at least once in the head during the gun battle and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Shea said police fired a total of 15 rounds at the suspect. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People run after a man opened fire. Police recovered two semiautomatic handguns from the scene, and a bag apparently belonging to the suspect that contained a full can of gasoline, rope, wire, several knives, a Bible and tape, according to Shea. "I think we can all surmise the ill intentions of the proceeds of this bag," he added. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
People run after a man opened fire. Police recovered two semiautomatic handguns from the scene, and a bag apparently belonging to the suspect that contained a full can of gasoline, rope, wire, several knives, a Bible and tape, according to Shea. "I think we can all surmise the ill intentions of the proceeds of this bag," he added. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about 200 people. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The choir's annual Christmas holiday concert had been moved outside in keeping with COVID-19 health safety rules. The performers and most of the audience had either gone inside the church or left before the shooting began, Shea said. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
The choir's annual Christmas holiday concert had been moved outside in keeping with COVID-19 health safety rules. The performers and most of the audience had either gone inside the church or left before the shooting began, Shea said. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Only about 15 people were still present when the gunman appeared at the top of the steps, screaming, "Kill me," and "shoot me," as he fired a handgun, sending bystanders running for cover in panic, according to a Reuters photographer who was on the scene. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Only about 15 people were still present when the gunman appeared at the top of the steps, screaming, "Kill me," and "shoot me," as he fired a handgun, sending bystanders running for cover in panic, according to a Reuters photographer who was on the scene. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers who had taken cover ordered the suspect several times to drop his weapon before shooting him, the photographer said. Members of the choir were already back inside the church by the time of the shooting, which lasted several minutes, she said. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Police officers who had taken cover ordered the suspect several times to drop his weapon before shooting him, the photographer said. Members of the choir were already back inside the church by the time of the shooting, which lasted several minutes, she said. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Reuters photographs of the gunman showed him wearing a black winter coat, a white baseball-style cap and a face mask emblazoned with the flag of the Dominican Republic, as he stood wielding two pistols, one in each hand. He also was carrying a large backpack strapped to his shoulders. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Reuters photographs of the gunman showed him wearing a black winter coat, a white baseball-style cap and a face mask emblazoned with the flag of the Dominican Republic, as he stood wielding two pistols, one in each hand. He also was carrying a large backpack strapped to his shoulders. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers guard while a man opened fire outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Police officers guard while a man opened fire outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
