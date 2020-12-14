Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert
A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the cathedral just...more
Police officers surround a suspect who was shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan. No one else was struck by gunfire thanks to quick action by three officers on the scene who confronted the suspect, New York...more
The suspect, who was not identified, was struck at least once in the head during the gun battle and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Shea said police fired a total of 15 rounds at the suspect. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People run after a man opened fire. Police recovered two semiautomatic handguns from the scene, and a bag apparently belonging to the suspect that contained a full can of gasoline, rope, wire, several knives, a Bible and tape, according to Shea. "I...more
The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps attended by about...more
The choir's annual Christmas holiday concert had been moved outside in keeping with COVID-19 health safety rules. The performers and most of the audience had either gone inside the church or left before the shooting began, Shea said. REUTERS/Jeenah...more
Only about 15 people were still present when the gunman appeared at the top of the steps, screaming, "Kill me," and "shoot me," as he fired a handgun, sending bystanders running for cover in panic, according to a Reuters photographer who was on the...more
Police officers who had taken cover ordered the suspect several times to drop his weapon before shooting him, the photographer said. Members of the choir were already back inside the church by the time of the shooting, which lasted several minutes,...more
Reuters photographs of the gunman showed him wearing a black winter coat, a white baseball-style cap and a face mask emblazoned with the flag of the Dominican Republic, as he stood wielding two pistols, one in each hand. He also was carrying a large...more
Police officers guard while a man opened fire outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
