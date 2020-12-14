Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert

A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the cathedral just...more

A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 13, 2020. A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the cathedral just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

