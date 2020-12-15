Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school
A view shows an empty classroom at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Muhammed Abubakar, a 15-year-old boy who escaped from men who kidnapped hundreds of students from his school, looks on in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Police members are deployed after gunmen abducted students from the all-boys Government Science school in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A view shows the classroom blocks at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Relatives of a student, who was abducted by gunmen, reacts in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A view of a classroom at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district, after it was attacked by armed bandits, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullahi Inuwa
Parents gather at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Mother of one of the abducted students is seen waiting at Government Science school in Kankara, Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Parents gather at the Government Science school after gunmen abducted students from it, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The mother of Muhammad Bello, one the students who was abducted by gunmen, reacts in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Kankara Town road sign is seen, after gunmen abducted students from the Government Science school, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Parents gather during a meeting at the Government Science school after gunmen abducted students from it, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Murja Mohammed, whose son was abducted by gunmen at the Government Science school, speaks on her mobile phone in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A school bag is pictured inside a classroom at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district, after it was attacked by armed bandits, in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullahi Inuwa
Family members of abducted students gather at the Government Science school after it was attacked by gunmen, in Kankara, northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Parents gather during a meeting at the Government Science school after gunmen abducted students from it, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A person walks at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district, after it was attacked by armed bandits, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullahi Inuwa
People walk at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district, after it was attacked by armed bandits, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullahi Inuwa
