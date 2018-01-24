Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz
Members of Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Vehicles are seen on fire after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan women leave the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A member of Afghan security forces takes position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan police officers arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan police officer takes position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Smoke rises at the site of a blast near the office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from Reuters TV footage. REUTERS/ReutersTV
Burnt vehicles are seen at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Next Slideshows
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple...
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
MORE IN PICTURES
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of sexual assault.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Olympic team outfits
Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
Stuck!
Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.
Pence in Jerusalem
Vice President Mike Pence visits Jerusalem after President Trump last month recognized the city as the capital of Israel.