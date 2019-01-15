Gunshots, explosion in Kenyan capital
Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People run as they are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A member of security forces gestures as people take cover at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A glass damaged by bullets is seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People run as they are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Cars are seen on fire at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A member of security forces keeps guard as people are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of security forces take cover at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman is helped at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A member of security forces holds a weapon at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A member of security forces is seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Fast food feast at the White House
President Trump lays out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white...
Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.
Scenes from the shutdown
A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Los Angeles teachers on strike
The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest U.S. school system, comprising some 640,000 students across around 900 campuses.
Fast food feast at the White House
President Trump lays out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy's for visiting college football champions Clemson Tigers.
Kiss a Ginger Day
Irish redheads mark "Kiss a Ginger Day" and celebrate beating the bullies on January 12 in Dublin.
Smashing away the stress
Beijingers vent their stress in an "anger room" filled with electronics, mannequins, bottles and furniture.
Coming of age in Japan
Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex told royal well-wishers she was six months pregnant but that she and husband Prince Harry do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.
Best of Dakar Rally
The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the New York subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.