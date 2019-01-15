Edition:
Gunshots, explosion in Kenyan capital

Cars are seen on fire at the scene of explosions and gunshots in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People run as they are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A member of security forces gestures as people take cover at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A glass damaged by bullets is seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People run as they are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Cars are seen on fire at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A member of security forces keeps guard as people are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People are evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Members of security forces take cover at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman is helped at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman is evacuated at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A member of security forces holds a weapon at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A member of security forces is seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Members of security forces are seen at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

