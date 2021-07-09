Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
A suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise is shown to journalists along with other suspects, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Children look for metal pieces in cars burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Children look for metal pieces in a car burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Passports, tools and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
People drive past burning tires after President Jovenel Moise was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
A car is seen outside a house, both set on fire by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
