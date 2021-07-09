Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jul 9, 2021 | 11:50am EDT

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise is shown to journalists along with other suspects, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Weaponry, mobile phones, passports and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Children look for metal pieces in cars burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Children look for metal pieces in a car burnt by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Passports, tools and other items are being shown to the media along with suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, are shown to the media, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
People drive past burning tires after President Jovenel Moise was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A car is seen outside a house, both set on fire by locals after a firefight between police and the suspected assassins of President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead early Wednesday at his home, in Port-au-Prince, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

