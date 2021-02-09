Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates
Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man tries to unlock his motorcycle while standing in a cloud of tear gas during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man holds a photograph of Supreme Court Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man shows empty bullet cases during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators argue with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A boy wears a face mask while standing next to a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A police officer aims at demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators gather behind a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A demonstrator tries to grab the rifle of a police officer during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police officers clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators set up burning barricades during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
