Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2021 | 3:07pm EST

Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates

Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man tries to unlock his motorcycle while standing in a cloud of tear gas during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A man tries to unlock his motorcycle while standing in a cloud of tear gas during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man tries to unlock his motorcycle while standing in a cloud of tear gas during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man holds a photograph of Supreme Court Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A man holds a photograph of Supreme Court Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man holds a photograph of Supreme Court Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A man shows empty bullet cases during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A man shows empty bullet cases during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A man shows empty bullet cases during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators argue with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Demonstrators argue with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Demonstrators argue with police during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A boy wears a face mask while standing next to a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A boy wears a face mask while standing next to a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A boy wears a face mask while standing next to a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A police officer aims at demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A police officer aims at demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A police officer aims at demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators gather behind a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Demonstrators gather behind a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Demonstrators gather behind a burning barricade during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A demonstrator tries to grab the rifle of a police officer during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A demonstrator tries to grab the rifle of a police officer during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A demonstrator tries to grab the rifle of a police officer during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Police officers clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Police officers clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Police officers clash with demonstrators during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Demonstrators set up burning barricades during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Demonstrators set up burning barricades during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Demonstrators set up burning barricades during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread

Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.

1:00pm EST
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

9:56am EST
Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Rescuers searched for some 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a...

8:58am EST
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Feb 08 2021

'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans

'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans

Homeowners in New Orleans have decorated houses to resemble Mardi Gras parade floats after parades were canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival

Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival

Protective face masks were swapped for traditional ones in a muted start to the Venice Carnival, even as events were cancelled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq

Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq

Seven years ago, Islamic State fighters slaughtered hundreds of residents in a northern Iraq town and dumped them in mass graves. Now, 104 of the victims have been identified by DNA samples and laid to rest in their native village of Kojo, which remains in ruins and uninhabited.

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Torrential rain has forced the evacuation of hundreds in southwestern France and put several other regions, including Paris, on flood alert.

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico.

