Haiti's Diner En Blanc
An attendee fans herself during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee laughs as she poses for a photo during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee sets a table during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee waves a napkin during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A hostess checks her phone after 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee carries a basket as she arrives at 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees take pictures of fireworks during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee sits during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee poses for a picture, with the Cathedral of Cap Haitien in the background, during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee carries a basket as she arrives at 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees sit during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees carry balloons during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees dance during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees wait for a bus to go to 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees wait for a bus to go to 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Hostesses carry balloons during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Attendees wave napkins during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee sets a table during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An attendee sets a headband on another woman during 2019 Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, August 10. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
