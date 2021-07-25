Haiti's murdered president laid to rest as tensions flare
Haiti's former First Lady Martine Moise mourns during the funeral of her husband, late Haitian President Jovenel Moise who was shot dead earlier this month, at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haiti's former First Lady Martine Moise and her daughter Jomarlie Moise look at each other during the funeral of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Presidential honor guards salute next to the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Presidential honor guards stand by the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Presidential honor guards place a national flag over the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haiti's former First Lady Martine Moise sits next to her children Jomarlie Moise and Joverlein Moise during the funeral of her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry arrives for the funeral of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Presidential honor guards place a national flag over the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Michele J. Sison, arrives for the funeral of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Pallbearers in military attire carry the coffin holding the body of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince earlier this month, in Cap-Haitien, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A worker carries a wreath as they make last preparations for the funeral of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Presidential honor guards stand by the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A priest leaves after holding a service as the presidential honor guards stand by the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haitian National Police chief, Leon Charles, inspects the final preparations for the funeral of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A presidential honor guard salutes as he stands by the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Pallbearers in military attire cover the coffin holding the body of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise with Haiti's national flag after he was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince earlier this month in Cap-Haitien, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Pallbearers in military attire carry the coffin holding the body of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince earlier this month, in Cap-Haitien, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
People chant during the funeral of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haitian National Police stands guard during the final preparations for the funeral of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
People arrive for the funeral of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haitian National Police patrols during the final preparations for funeral of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Final preparations for the funeral of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Haitian National Police stands guard during the final preparations for the funeral of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
