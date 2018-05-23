Halal holiday in the sun

A copy of the Koran is seen in a room at Elvin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. "In the last couple of years there was a boycott of Turkey as a tourism destination but we have seen halal-friendly tourism booming throughout this period," said Ufuk...more

A copy of the Koran is seen in a room at Elvin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. "In the last couple of years there was a boycott of Turkey as a tourism destination but we have seen halal-friendly tourism booming throughout this period," said Ufuk Secgin of halalbooking.com, which promotes international Islamic holidays. "Halal conscious travellers are more resilient. They are not easily scared by headlines," Secgin said, speaking over loud pop music at a men-only pool and water slides in Elvin Deluxe resort. The total number of tourist arrivals in Turkey dropped by a quarter to a 10-year low in 2016, hit by a failed coup, a wave of bomb attacks and a dispute with Moscow which kept millions of Russians away. It bounced back last year and the government expects 40 million visitors this year. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

