Halal holiday in the sun
Guests walk by the pool at Elvin Deluxe Hotel, a halal friendly holiday resort, in Alanya, Turkey. Turkey's $26 billion tourism industry has been battered by security fears and political disputes in recent years but one corner of the market is...more
Guests rest by the pool at Selge Beach Resort and Spa Hotel in Manavgat near Antalya, Turkey. Dozens of hotels and resorts on Turkey's shores, featuring separate pools and beaches for men and women to meet religious strictures on modesty, are...more
A hotel staffer walks past a shop at Elvin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. While still only accounting for a small fraction of tourists, the market for "halal", or Islamic-compliant, holidays has shrugged off the turmoil and looks set for more...more
A copy of the Koran is seen in a room at Elvin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. "In the last couple of years there was a boycott of Turkey as a tourism destination but we have seen halal-friendly tourism booming throughout this period," said Ufuk...more
Guests offer their noon prayers in a prayer room at Wome Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. The total number of tourist arrivals in Turkey dropped by a quarter to a 10-year low in 2016, hit by a failed coup, a wave of bomb attacks and a dispute with...more
Guests enjoy the pool at Wome Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. Only 60 or so hotels and resorts offer halal-friendly breaks, out of many thousands of hotels across Turkey, but a report in November said Turkey has jumped four places to the third most...more
A guest sits next to a sign which shows the women's sections at Wome Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. In a sign of the popularity of the halal hotels, they were all fully booked in Turkey last year for the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of...more
Yavuz Tanriverdi, a guest from Germany, enjoys the sea with his wife and daughter at Wome Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. Yavuz Tanriverdi, born and raised in Germany, playing with his children on a mixed beach in Alanya said he came to Turkey...more
Guests walk at Elvin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. In Alanya, a Mediterranean resort known for it wide sandy beaches, halal hotels offer a Muslim prayer rug in every room, pools and beaches separately designated for men and women, and mixed areas...more
Guests enjoy the pool at Wome Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. At the Wome Deluxe hotel, women-only pools with female security guards and spa staff are shielded from outside view by large panels. Guests can only enter after handing in phones and...more
Guests go swimming in the sea at Wome Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. Many of those foreign guests are Muslims from European countries, who say that the rise of right-wing and anti-immigrant sentiment has made them want to take holidays elsewhere....more
A hotel staffer stands at the entrance of the women's section of the indoor pool at Elvin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya, Turkey. "There are prohibited activities for Muslim women in France, we can't go to beaches or swimming pools," Rihab Hassaine said,...more
