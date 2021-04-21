Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot
A Northewell Health nurse inoculates Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference, at the pop up vaccination site at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, April 14, 2021. Mary...more
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy as cases rise in the state in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A volunteer assists a man to fill out paperwork before he is vaccinated against the coronavirus at a clinic hosted by the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) in Sterling Heights, Michigan, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Emily...more
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, documents a vial of Moderna vaccine before opening the clinic in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Dr. Mayank Amin administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Helen Pepe, 94, at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A woman waits in her car to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy as cases rise in the state in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A woman working with registration stands inside a vaccination area for people receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at a NYC mobile vaccine bus in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, New York, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6 a.m., reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with...more
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
People stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, in New York, April 6, 2021....more
Frankie Webster, 18, receives a coronavirus vaccine at the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Cortney Marengo and her four children set up registration stations for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, April 18, 2021. Marengo is the Volunteer Director of Operations at Skippack Pharmacy and...more
Idalia Vazquez, 83, receives her second shot of coronavirus vaccine from Helen Turchioe, (L) who is part of a team of vaccinators administering shots to homebound seniors in Yonkers, New York, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Holly Archer, 34, is monitored after receiving her coronavirus vaccine as vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima, Ohio, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Megan...more
People wait to receive their coronavirus vaccine at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy as cases rise in the state in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
People wait to receive coronavirus vaccines at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Taras Mychalewych, 75, receives a coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Cristian Ramírez grimaces while receiving his coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Syringes with doses of Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus sit in a basket waiting to be administered at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Nursing student Brian Pineda and volunteer Susie Bushnell dance as they welcome people to a vaccination center as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older, during the outbreak of coronavirus in Chula Vista,...more
Stickers that are given to people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus are pictured in Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nurse Kim Sonderland with the Tanana Chiefs Conference vaccinates a resident in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A man wearing a protective face mask walks by a woman working with registration for people receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at a NYC mobile vaccine bus in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, New York, April 7, 2021....more
Musicians Angela Lehman and Matt Gold play as people receive the coronavirus vaccines in Richmond, Virginia, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A medical worker holds Pfizer coronavirus vaccination cards at a mobile vaccination drive for essential food processing workers at Rose & Shore, Inc., in Vernon, Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ramiro Medina, 55, receives a coronavirus vaccination at a mobile vaccination drive for essential food processing workers at Rose & Shore, Inc., in Vernon, Los Angeles, California, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernice Bohannon, 111, is comforted by nurse Jalissa Hurd following her coronavirus vaccination, at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Signs guide the public at a large vaccination and testing site as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Inglewood, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People receive their coronavirus vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
