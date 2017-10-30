Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) accompanies children while President Donald Trump reacts as he and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump attends a Halloween event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts as he gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a picture as they give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a Halloween event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...
Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. hunts with Republicans and veterans during the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt in Iowa.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pride in Taipei
People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand during the anthem.
Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. hunts with Republicans and veterans during the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt in Iowa.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Portraits from the Women's Convention
The faces of organizers involved in the Women's March movement and the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Kenya's president wins re-run election
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Ex-Trump campaign chief charged
Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.