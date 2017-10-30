Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 30, 2017 | 7:00pm EDT

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 12
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 12
President Donald Trump gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 12
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 12
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 12
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) accompanies children while President Donald Trump reacts as he and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) accompanies children while President Donald Trump reacts as he and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) accompanies children while President Donald Trump reacts as he and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 12
President Donald Trump attends a Halloween event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump attends a Halloween event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump attends a Halloween event at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 12
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Halloween decorations are seen during an event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 12
President Donald Trump reacts as he gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts as he gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he gives out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 12
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a picture as they give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a picture as they give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a picture as they give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 12
People attend a Halloween event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People attend a Halloween event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
People attend a Halloween event hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 12
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Next Slideshows

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

4:35pm EDT
Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...

4:10pm EDT
Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.

Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. hunts with Republicans and veterans during the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt in Iowa.

3:30pm EDT
Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

3:15pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand during the anthem.

Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.

Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. hunts with Republicans and veterans during the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt in Iowa.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Portraits from the Women's Convention

Portraits from the Women's Convention

The faces of organizers involved in the Women's March movement and the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast