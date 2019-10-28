Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
First lady Melania Trump reacts to a young trick-or-treater dressed as a skeleton as the first lady and the president hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019....more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Guests walk on the South Lawn of the White House, seen decorated for Halloween, after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump handed out Halloween candy to schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren as they stand amidst artificial smoke in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The South Portico of the White House is seen decorated for Halloween before President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive amid a cloud of artificial smoke to hand out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The South Portico of the White House is seen decorated for Halloween before President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk inside the South Portico entrance after handing out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
