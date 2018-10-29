Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump holds up a Halloween candy with his signature on it before giving it to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Trick-or-treaters wait to receive candy before the arrival of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Trick-or-treaters wait to receive candy before the arrival of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump waves the staff of a child dressed as a pharaoh as he hands out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump reacts as first lady Melania Trump hands out Halloween candy to trick or treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Secret Service officer watches as trick-or-treaters wait to receive candy before the arrival of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump holds up a Halloween candy with his signature on it before giving it to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Trick-or-treaters receive candy before the arrival of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump points to waiting parents as he and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
