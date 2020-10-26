Halloween at the White House
Children dressed as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Halloween event hosted by President Trump and the first lady at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany poses with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump responds to a guest as he and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as a guest dressed as a dinosaur walks by while they host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump salutes children in costume as he and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Guests pose with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves to a young guest as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
