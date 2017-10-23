Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 12:17pm EDT

Halloween for the dogs

A dog dressed as Oscar the Grouch takes part in the annual halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as Oscar the Grouch takes part in the annual halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as Oscar the Grouch takes part in the annual halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 27
A dog dressed as a pilot. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as a pilot. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as a pilot. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 27
A dog and owner dressed in an Egyptian themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog and owner dressed in an Egyptian themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog and owner dressed in an Egyptian themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 27
A woman dressed as cotton candy holds her dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman dressed as cotton candy holds her dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A woman dressed as cotton candy holds her dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 27
A woman stands next to her aquarium themed dog cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stands next to her aquarium themed dog cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A woman stands next to her aquarium themed dog cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 27
A dog dressed as Donald Trump in Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as Donald Trump in Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as Donald Trump in Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 27
A dog and owner dressed in a pirate themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog and owner dressed in a pirate themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog and owner dressed in a pirate themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 27
A dog dressed as a grill. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as a grill. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as a grill. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 27
A woman dressed as an angel pushes her dog dressed like a devil. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman dressed as an angel pushes her dog dressed like a devil. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A woman dressed as an angel pushes her dog dressed like a devil. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 27
A woman pushes her dog on a 101 Dalmatians themed cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman pushes her dog on a 101 Dalmatians themed cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A woman pushes her dog on a 101 Dalmatians themed cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 27
A dog dressed as a Game of Thrones character. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as a Game of Thrones character. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as a Game of Thrones character. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 27
Two women hold their dogs while wearing a "Day of the Dead" themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two women hold their dogs while wearing a "Day of the Dead" themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Two women hold their dogs while wearing a "Day of the Dead" themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 27
A couple dressed as the character from "Where's Waldo" hold their dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple dressed as the character from "Where's Waldo" hold their dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A couple dressed as the character from "Where's Waldo" hold their dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 27
A woman reacts after winning a prize. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman reacts after winning a prize. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A woman reacts after winning a prize. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 27
A dog dressed as Chia pet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as Chia pet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as Chia pet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 27
A couple dressed as astronauts lead their costumed dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple dressed as astronauts lead their costumed dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A couple dressed as astronauts lead their costumed dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 27
A woman pushes a model tourist bus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman pushes a model tourist bus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A woman pushes a model tourist bus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 27
A dog dressed as "American Pie" rests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as "American Pie" rests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as "American Pie" rests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 27
A dog dressed as a skunk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as a skunk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as a skunk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 27
A dog dressed as Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 27
Dogs dressed as crustaceans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dogs dressed as crustaceans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Dogs dressed as crustaceans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 27
A dog dressed as an airplane is held by his owners. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as an airplane is held by his owners. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as an airplane is held by his owners. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 27
A dog dressed the "Wolf of Wall Street". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed the "Wolf of Wall Street". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed the "Wolf of Wall Street". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 27
A dog dressed a festival themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed a festival themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed a festival themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 27
A couple dressed as aliens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple dressed as aliens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A couple dressed as aliens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 27
A dog dressed a Rastafarian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed a Rastafarian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed a Rastafarian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 27
A dog dressed as the character Snoopy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dog dressed as the character Snoopy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A dog dressed as the character Snoopy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Next Slideshows

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.

Oct 23 2017
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Oct 20 2017
South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Oct 19 2017
Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Oct 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast