Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 1, 2017 | 8:42am EDT

Halloween night

A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a Southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a Southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a Southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 34
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 34
A person dressed as Michael Myers poses for a photograph on Halloween in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A person dressed as Michael Myers poses for a photograph on Halloween in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A person dressed as Michael Myers poses for a photograph on Halloween in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
3 / 34
A girl wearing a costume stands on a lawn which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A girl wearing a costume stands on a lawn which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A girl wearing a costume stands on a lawn which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 34
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries his son Hadrien while participating in Halloween festivities at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 34
A girl wearing a costume walks during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A girl wearing a costume walks during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A girl wearing a costume walks during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 34
A woman dressed as singer-songwriter Sia in Wonderland rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A woman dressed as singer-songwriter Sia in Wonderland rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman dressed as singer-songwriter Sia in Wonderland rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
7 / 34
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 34
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 34
A person in costume waits at a barricade with police officers for the New York City Halloween parade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person in costume waits at a barricade with police officers for the New York City Halloween parade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A person in costume waits at a barricade with police officers for the New York City Halloween parade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 34
A person wearing a costume is pictured during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wearing a costume is pictured during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A person wearing a costume is pictured during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 34
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 34
A man dressed up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man dressed up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A man dressed up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 34
Children walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Children walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 34
Carved pumpkins are pictured outside a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carved pumpkins are pictured outside a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Carved pumpkins are pictured outside a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 34
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 34
A person dressed as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast poses in the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A person dressed as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast poses in the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A person dressed as Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast poses in the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
17 / 34
People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 34
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 34
A person dressed as It or Pennywise rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A person dressed as It or Pennywise rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A person dressed as It or Pennywise rides the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
20 / 34
A child plays before the start of the 27th Annual Kids Halloween Parade in Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A child plays before the start of the 27th Annual Kids Halloween Parade in Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A child plays before the start of the 27th Annual Kids Halloween Parade in Washington Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 34
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) walks with a pair of his staff members dressed in Halloween costumes as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) walks with a pair of his staff members dressed in Halloween costumes as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) walks with a pair of his staff members dressed in Halloween costumes as he arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 34
A man dressed in a clown costume walks through Times Square on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A man dressed in a clown costume walks through Times Square on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A man dressed in a clown costume walks through Times Square on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
23 / 34
A person dressed as Jigsaw awaits the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A person dressed as Jigsaw awaits the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A person dressed as Jigsaw awaits the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
24 / 34
A woman dresses up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman dresses up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A woman dresses up for Halloween in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 34
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 34
People in costume await the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People in costume await the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People in costume await the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
27 / 34
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 34
Children wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Children wearing costumes walk during Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 34
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 34
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People walk by a house which is decorated for Halloween in Sierra Madre, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 34
A person in costume participates in the New York City Halloween parade in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person in costume participates in the New York City Halloween parade in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A person in costume participates in the New York City Halloween parade in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
32 / 34
People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
People dressed up in Halloween costumes take part in "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
33 / 34
A man and a girl dressed up in Halloween costumes walk in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man and a girl dressed up in Halloween costumes walk in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A man and a girl dressed up in Halloween costumes walk in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

8:11am EDT
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in...

Oct 31 2017
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Oct 31 2017
Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Oct 31 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

Here comes Halloween

Here comes Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast