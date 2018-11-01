Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2018 | 8:55am EDT

Halloween night

A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 20
A boy in costume walks during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A boy in costume walks during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A boy in costume walks during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
2 / 20
Iraqi men are seen in zombie make-up as they celebrate Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Iraqi men are seen in zombie make-up as they celebrate Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Iraqi men are seen in zombie make-up as they celebrate Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
3 / 20
A participant is pictured in front of a Ferris wheel during a Halloween event at an amusement park in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

A participant is pictured in front of a Ferris wheel during a Halloween event at an amusement park in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A participant is pictured in front of a Ferris wheel during a Halloween event at an amusement park in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
4 / 20
People in costume attend Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

People in costume attend Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People in costume attend Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
5 / 20
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 20
Logan Campbell, garbed as a "Star Wars" stormtrooper, participates in an underwater Halloween costume competition as he dives in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, off Key Largo, Florida. Courtesy Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Logan Campbell, garbed as a "Star Wars" stormtrooper, participates in an underwater Halloween costume competition as he dives in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, off Key Largo, Florida. Courtesy Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Logan Campbell, garbed as a "Star Wars" stormtrooper, participates in an underwater Halloween costume competition as he dives in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, off Key Largo, Florida. Courtesy Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
8 / 20
A woman takes a picture of people in costume during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman takes a picture of people in costume during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A woman takes a picture of people in costume during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
9 / 20
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 20
People dance at a Haunted Castle Night event held at a restaurant to celebrate Halloween, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

People dance at a Haunted Castle Night event held at a restaurant to celebrate Halloween, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
People dance at a Haunted Castle Night event held at a restaurant to celebrate Halloween, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
11 / 20
People in costume pose for a photograph during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

People in costume pose for a photograph during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People in costume pose for a photograph during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
12 / 20
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
13 / 20
People in costume walk during Halloween celebration in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

People in costume walk during Halloween celebration in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People in costume walk during Halloween celebration in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
14 / 20
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
15 / 20
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 20
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 20
Children trick-or-treat during the Charlestown Halloween Parade in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Children trick-or-treat during the Charlestown Halloween Parade in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Children trick-or-treat during the Charlestown Halloween Parade in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 20
An Iraqi woman with zombie make-up is seen as she celebrates Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

An Iraqi woman with zombie make-up is seen as she celebrates Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
An Iraqi woman with zombie make-up is seen as she celebrates Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
19 / 20
A participant in costume eats before a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A participant in costume eats before a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
A participant in costume eats before a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India opens world's tallest statue

India opens world's tallest statue

Next Slideshows

India opens world's tallest statue

India opens world's tallest statue

India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s...

Oct 31 2018
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...

Oct 31 2018
A day at an Irish fair

A day at an Irish fair

Ponies, chickens, antiques and trinkets for sale at the annual Maam Cross fair in Galway, Ireland.

Oct 30 2018
Collecting the Great War

Collecting the Great War

Two French collectors are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One by opening up to visitors their home and the 3,000 objects it...

Oct 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

India opens world's tallest statue

India opens world's tallest statue

India inaugurated the world s tallest statue, a $400-million effigy of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel that towers nearly twice the height of New York s Statue of Liberty.

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.

Children of the caravan

Children of the caravan

An estimated 2,300 children are traveling with the migrant caravan headed north to the U.S.-Mexico border, UNICEF said, adding that they needed protection and access to essential services like healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting

Trump visits Pittsburgh after synagogue shooting

President Donald Trump, shrugging off thousands who protested his visit as unwelcome, offered condolences at the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot to death during Sabbath prayers.

A day at an Irish fair

A day at an Irish fair

Ponies, chickens, antiques and trinkets for sale at the annual Maam Cross fair in Galway, Ireland.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast