Halloween night
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A boy in costume walks during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Iraqi men are seen in zombie make-up as they celebrate Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A participant is pictured in front of a Ferris wheel during a Halloween event at an amusement park in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
People in costume attend Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Logan Campbell, garbed as a "Star Wars" stormtrooper, participates in an underwater Halloween costume competition as he dives in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, off Key Largo, Florida. Courtesy Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News...more
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman takes a picture of people in costume during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People dance at a Haunted Castle Night event held at a restaurant to celebrate Halloween, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
People in costume pose for a photograph during Halloween celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People in costume walk during Halloween celebration in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
People in costume participate in the 45th Annual Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A participant in costume and make-up poses for a photo during a Halloween parade at Walibi park in Wavre, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children trick-or-treat during the Charlestown Halloween Parade in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Iraqi woman with zombie make-up is seen as she celebrates Halloween in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A participant in costume eats before a Halloween event at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
