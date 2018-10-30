Halloween parades around the world
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of street performance troupe Macnas participate in their Halloween parade called 'Out of the Wild Sky' in Galway, Ireland, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants in costumes pose before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Susan Godwin and her dog Tasha pose for a photo at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A dog at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
"Game of Thrones" TV series-inspired walkers parade up Duval Street with a dragon float during the Fantasy Fest Parade, the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, in Key West, Florida, October 27, 2018. Courtesy...more
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A dog called Biggy Paws at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Revellers in the Fantasy Fest Parade march up Duval Street with their "Oh The Games We Play" festival theme-inspired float, the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, in Key West, Florida, October 27, 2018....more
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Dogs attend the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade at East River Park in Manhattan, New York City, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Dogs attend the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade at East River Park in Manhattan, New York City, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants in costumes wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants in costumes take a selfie during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant in costume poses for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants in costumes attend a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Boston terriers in costumes are seen during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
