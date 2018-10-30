Edition:
Halloween parades around the world

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Members of street performance troupe Macnas participate in their Halloween parade called 'Out of the Wild Sky' in Galway, Ireland, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Participants in costumes pose before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Susan Godwin and her dog Tasha pose for a photo at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A dog at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

"Game of Thrones" TV series-inspired walkers parade up Duval Street with a dragon float during the Fantasy Fest Parade, the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, in Key West, Florida, October 27, 2018. Courtesy Carol Tedesco/Florida Key News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A dog called Biggy Paws at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Revellers in the Fantasy Fest Parade march up Duval Street with their "Oh The Games We Play" festival theme-inspired float, the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival, in Key West, Florida, October 27, 2018. Courtesy Rob O'Neal/Florida Key News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Dogs attend the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade at East River Park in Manhattan, New York City, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Dogs attend the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade at East River Park in Manhattan, New York City, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants in costumes wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants in costumes take a selfie during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant in costume poses for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants dressed as zombies take part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants dressed as zombies take part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant in costume poses for a photo during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Participants in costumes attend a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A participant takes part in a "Zombie Walk" parade in Kiev, Ukraine October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Boston terriers in costumes are seen during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

