Handel vs Ossoff: Georgia's special election
Supporters for Georgia 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff rally and wave at passing cars amid signs for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside St Mary's Orthodox Church, Handel's polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita...more
Republican candidate Karen Handel walks to the voting booth to vote in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at St Mary's Orthodox Church, her polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff prepares for an interview in a campaign training room. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel and supporter Michael Rogowski look at a Wall Street Journal front-page story about the Georgia House race. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Supporters wait for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff to arrive at a campaign field office. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Republican candidate Karen Handel listens to House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speak to the media as she campaigns for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election outside Bagel Boys Cafe in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff is interviewed by news organizations in Chamblee. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Jon Ossoff has his picture taken with supporters. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Karen Handel greet supporters as she campaigns. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff greets supporters while campaigning. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel greets supporter Kari Beckman (R) while campaigning. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff is interviewed by news organizations. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) speak with Handel supporter Ted Cohen, an Air Force veteran, as Handel campaigns. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Jon Ossoff is interviewed by the press while campaigning in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
