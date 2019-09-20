Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

Li Doudou holds a hair ornament as she gets ready to attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at her rental home in Hebei province, China. Li is a devotee of the Hanfu movement, which has...more

Li Doudou holds a hair ornament as she gets ready to attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at her rental home in Hebei province, China. Li is a devotee of the Hanfu movement, which has spanned a decade and in the last year has seen a spike in followers, partly thanks to social media. Li donned her first gown in March and has lost count of the Hanfu outfits in her wardrobe, she says. REUTERS/Jason Lee

