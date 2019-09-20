Edition:
Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

Girls dressed in "Hanfu", or Han clothing, prepare for an event to mark the traditional Qixi festival, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, at a park in Beijing, China, August 7, 2019. Chinese for 'Han clothing', "Hanfu" is based on the idea of donning costumes worn in bygone eras by China's dominant Han ethnicity. Some of the most popular styles are from the Ming, Song and Tang dynasties. Hanfu enthusiasts doubled to two million in 2018 from a year earlier, according to a survey by Hanfu Zixun, a popular community account on the Wechat social media platform. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Girls dressed in "Hanfu", or Han clothing, prepare for an event to mark the traditional Qixi festival, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, at a park in Beijing, China, August 7, 2019. Chinese for 'Han clothing', "Hanfu" is based on the idea of donning costumes worn in bygone eras by China's dominant Han ethnicity. Some of the most popular styles are from the Ming, Song and Tang dynasties. Hanfu enthusiasts doubled to two million in 2018 from a year earlier, according to a survey by Hanfu Zixun, a popular community account on the Wechat social media platform. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl dressed in "Hanfu" sits on a step as she waits to attend an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. Many Hanfu followers like the clothes for the fashion statement, but some, say its significance is greater. "It's to propagate China's traditional culture," said another girl, who only gave her surname, Li. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A girl dressed in "Hanfu" sits on a step as she waits to attend an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. Many Hanfu followers like the clothes for the fashion statement, but some, say its significance is greater. "It's to propagate China's traditional culture," said another girl, who only gave her surname, Li. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Li Doudou holds a hair ornament as she gets ready to attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at her rental home in Hebei province, China. Li is a devotee of the Hanfu movement, which has spanned a decade and in the last year has seen a spike in followers, partly thanks to social media. Li donned her first gown in March and has lost count of the Hanfu outfits in her wardrobe, she says. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Li Doudou holds a hair ornament as she gets ready to attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at her rental home in Hebei province, China. Li is a devotee of the Hanfu movement, which has spanned a decade and in the last year has seen a spike in followers, partly thanks to social media. Li donned her first gown in March and has lost count of the Hanfu outfits in her wardrobe, she says. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Li Doudou applies makeup at rental home in Hebei province. "The biggest change for me personally is it gives me more self-confidence," she said. "When I wear Hanfu, I feel like I'm the most beautiful person in the world." REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Li Doudou applies makeup at rental home in Hebei province. "The biggest change for me personally is it gives me more self-confidence," she said. "When I wear Hanfu, I feel like I'm the most beautiful person in the world." REUTERS/Jason Lee
Young people dressed in "Hanfu" attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at an art space in Beijing. What keeps people reaching for their Hanfu outfits is often more personal. Since starting to wear Hanfu, Li Doudou said she has attended a class on traditional tea ceremonies. She is also planning to learn to play the "guqin," an ancient seven-stringed zither. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Young people dressed in "Hanfu" attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at an art space in Beijing. What keeps people reaching for their Hanfu outfits is often more personal. Since starting to wear Hanfu, Li Doudou said she has attended a class on traditional tea ceremonies. She is also planning to learn to play the "guqin," an ancient seven-stringed zither. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lu Xiaowei shows a selfie taken while she was dressed in "Hanfu" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Lu Xiaowei shows a selfie taken while she was dressed in "Hanfu" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People use mobile devices to record a girl dressed in "Hanfu" dancing at an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing's central business area. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
People use mobile devices to record a girl dressed in "Hanfu" dancing at an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing's central business area. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man dressed in "Hanfu" stands next to residents at an event held to mark the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A man dressed in "Hanfu" stands next to residents at an event held to mark the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A cat sits next to Li Doudou as she gets ready at home in Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A cat sits next to Li Doudou as she gets ready at home in Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman's traditional shoes are seen as she attends a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument at an art space in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
A woman's traditional shoes are seen as she attends a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument at an art space in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Li Doudou, dressed in "Hanfu", leaves an apartment block in Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Li Doudou, dressed in "Hanfu", leaves an apartment block in Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Li Doudou, dressed in "Hanfu", speaks to a taxi driver on her way to attend a performance in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Li Doudou, dressed in "Hanfu", speaks to a taxi driver on her way to attend a performance in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Traditional musician Zhang Chun prepares to perform the "guqin", an ancient seven-stringed zither, at an art space in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Traditional musician Zhang Chun prepares to perform the "guqin", an ancient seven-stringed zither, at an art space in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hai Zhaohang signs a guestbook as he arrives to attend a performance of the "guqin" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Hai Zhaohang signs a guestbook as he arrives to attend a performance of the "guqin" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hai Zhaohang (L) and Zhao Xueqin attend a performance of the "guqin" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Hai Zhaohang (L) and Zhao Xueqin attend a performance of the "guqin" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Young people dressed in "Hanfu" use their mobile devices at an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Young people dressed in "Hanfu" use their mobile devices at an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
