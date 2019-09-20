Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture
Girls dressed in "Hanfu", or Han clothing, prepare for an event to mark the traditional Qixi festival, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, at a park in Beijing, China, August 7, 2019. Chinese for 'Han clothing', "Hanfu" is based on the idea of...more
A girl dressed in "Hanfu" sits on a step as she waits to attend an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. Many Hanfu followers like the clothes for the fashion statement, but some, say its significance is greater. "It's to...more
Li Doudou holds a hair ornament as she gets ready to attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at her rental home in Hebei province, China. Li is a devotee of the Hanfu movement, which has...more
Li Doudou applies makeup at rental home in Hebei province. "The biggest change for me personally is it gives me more self-confidence," she said. "When I wear Hanfu, I feel like I'm the most beautiful person in the world." REUTERS/Jason Lee
Young people dressed in "Hanfu" attend a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument, an ancient seven-stringed zither, at an art space in Beijing. What keeps people reaching for their Hanfu outfits is often more personal. Since...more
Lu Xiaowei shows a selfie taken while she was dressed in "Hanfu" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People use mobile devices to record a girl dressed in "Hanfu" dancing at an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing's central business area. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man dressed in "Hanfu" stands next to residents at an event held to mark the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A cat sits next to Li Doudou as she gets ready at home in Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman's traditional shoes are seen as she attends a performance of the "guqin" traditional musical instrument at an art space in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Li Doudou, dressed in "Hanfu", leaves an apartment block in Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Li Doudou, dressed in "Hanfu", speaks to a taxi driver on her way to attend a performance in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Traditional musician Zhang Chun prepares to perform the "guqin", an ancient seven-stringed zither, at an art space in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hai Zhaohang signs a guestbook as he arrives to attend a performance of the "guqin" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hai Zhaohang (L) and Zhao Xueqin attend a performance of the "guqin" in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Young people dressed in "Hanfu" use their mobile devices at an event marking the traditional Qixi festival at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
